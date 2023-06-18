Wrexham star Jacob Mendy reveals Ryan Reynolds and Co are aiming to win League Two title this season

Wrexham ace Jacob Mendy has revealed the club are aiming to win League Two at the first attempt after returning to the Football League.

Wrexham won National League last season

Preparing for return to League Two

Mendy insists they are aiming to win it

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham's promotion from non-league was one of the most impressive in recent seasons, as they accumulated a staggering 111 points, four more than second-placed Notts County. They are now gearing up for their first crack at League Two since the 2007/08 season and Mendy insists they must aim to win the title.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mendy has never played at this level, but insists he is eyeing another promotion, telling The Leader: “As a football player, the aim is to play as high as possible. Getting promoted was something which was a must for me and we did it. Hopefully we can get promoted again.

“One of the reasons why I joined the club was because we have got the same ambition. I want to play high and get promoted again with Wrexham; hopefully win the league but at least get promoted next season. I am looking forward to it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have bankrolled the club to stunning success so far but have struggled thus far to bring new players into the club this summer, with Jonny Williams rejecting Wrexham in favour of Gillingham, and Alfie May on the verge of moving to Charlton. Manager Phil Parkinson has admitted the club face a struggle to get deals over the line ahead of the new season.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? They are set to face both Manchester United and Chelsea in glamour pre-season friendlies in the United States.