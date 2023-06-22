Will Wrexham's Hollywood story continue? Supercomputer predicts where Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's team will finish in League Two

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham have been tipped to finish top of League Two in 2023-24 by a supercomputer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Hollywood-backed Wrexham ended their 15-year stay outside the Football League after winning the National League title in late April. Following the release of the League Two fixtures on Thursday, Reynolds and McElhenney's Welsh outfit are being tipped to earn a second straight promotion by a supercomputer, via BonusCodeBets, by topping the fourth tier of English football.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham have desires to make it to the Premier League one day and that journey is well underway, according to the supercomputer. Moreover, Stockport County are being tipped to come second and Notts County, who earned promotion via the play-offs last season, are forecasted to end up third - the final automatic promotion spot.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mark Hughes' Bradford City are expected to finish top of the play-offs, and Gillingham, Mansfield Town, and MK Dons will round off the top seven. Conversely, Morecambe and Harrogate Town have been backed to finish in the bottom two next season.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham take on Chelsea and Manchester United in the United States during their pre-season campaign in July and they begin their League Two season at home to MK Dons on August 5.