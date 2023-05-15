Wrexham's Harry Lennon forced to retire aged just 28 after defender endures injury nightmare despite National League promotion

Wrexham defender Harry Lennon has been forced to retire at the age of 28 as the club announced its end of season retained list.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Charlton Athletic centre-back is one of 11 players confirmed to be leaving the Welsh club this summer, after they finally won promotion back to the Football League after a 15-year absence.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It looks like Wrexham's Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are set to overhaul the club's squad going into League Two next season, with Ryan Austin, Kai Calderbank-Park, Malik Dijksteel, Reece Hall-Johnson, Jake Hyde, Rory Watson, Tom Jenkins, Dan Jones, Louis Lloyd and Will Mountfield the other players to depart when their contracts expire.

WHAT THEY SAID?: A statement on the club's website confirmed it was Lennon's "intention" to retire following a string of injury setbacks in recent years. "We would like to wish Harry Lennon the very best, following his decision to retire as a result of the injuries he has suffered," the club said.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Now it's all about building for the Football League for the club, with signings to be made and their fixtures to be announced on June 22.