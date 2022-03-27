Ryan Reynolds described Wrexham as "the greatest drug on earth" while revelling in their sensational 6-5 comeback victory over Dover Athletic.

Wrexham moved up to second in the National League after a thrilling win against bottom-of-the-table Dover at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday, battling back from 5-2 down to steal the points in the dying seconds of stoppage time.

Hollywood A-lister Reynolds, who co-owns the club alongside fellow actor Rob McElhenney, took to social media to express his joy after the final whistle as he also joked about the toll the drama of the occasion had taken on him.

What's been said?

"I just lost nine years off my life. And I’m okay with that," Reynolds wrote on Twitter.

"Apologies to my family. Also, bury me in Wales."

The 45-year-old also responded to a post from FIFA's official account about the game that included his original quotes.

"I love every second of hating it. @Wrexham_AFC is the greatest drug on earth," he replied.

McElhenney used the platform to air his thoughts on the game too, saying: "I love this game. I hate this game. I love this game. UP THE TOWN."

Reynolds on Wrexham 'passion project'

Reynolds and McElhenney completed the purchase of Wrexham at the start of 2021, reportedly injecting £2 million pounds into the club.

The pair have since been doing their best to contribute to the Welsh outfit's pursuit of a return to the Football League, and have been regularly pictured attending matches at the Racecourse Ground.

Reynolds opened up on the venture during an appearance on ITV earlier this month, telling television presenter Lorraine Kelly: "Both me and Rob McElhenney, we love it. It’s such a passion project.

"Football in general has really been both the best and the worst thing that’s ever happened to me. I get it now, I understand the beautiful game as much as I can understand it at this stage in life and it’s a unique brand of gorgeous torture that I’ve never experienced before.

"I love it with all of my heart and it also breaks my heart on a pretty regular basis."

