Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster reveals how much Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney forked out for lavish Las Vegas promotion party

- Wrexham jetted to Vegas after winning title
- Reynolds and McElhenney footed the bill
- Players ran up huge bill
WHAT HAPPENED? Foster was central to Wrexham's promotion, as he saved a last-minute penalty against Notts County to put the club on the verge of the title. After the club were confirmed as champions, they jetted to Vegas, and the ex-Manchester United goalkeeper believes the cost would have exceeded half a million pounds.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on The Fellas Podcast, he said: "The way that Rob McElhenney and Ryan put it on for us, laid it on for us, was just like nothing I've ever seen. We got there and it was just straight to the shower, straight get changed, go to Hakkasan for dinner and then we're going to Hakkasan nightclub straight afterwards. All expenses paid.
"Got to be £500,000, had to be at least half a million genuinely it had to be because they just looked after everything."
THE GOSSIP: Foster is now 40 and it remains to be seen whether he will remain at the club next season, but talks are planned over his future and a decision is likely to be made before the club kicks off pre-season training.
This article contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.
🖥️ Watch Welcome to Wrexham on Hulu in the U.S.
👕 Where to buy Wrexham kits, jerseys & accessories
🎟️ Get tickets to see Wrexham vs Man Utd in San Diego
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty
Twitter.com/WXMClothing & Getty
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? They will play Manchester United and Chelsea in glittering pre-season friendlies in the USA as their preparation for League Two kicks up a notch.