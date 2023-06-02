Wrexham star Ben Foster makes huge National League claim and explains why ‘all 20 Premier League goalkeepers’ would struggle at non-league

Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster insists all 20 Premier League goalkeepers would struggle in the National League, pointing towards its "physicality".

Foster came out of retirement to join Wrexham

Played key role in National League title win

Has made huge claim over the level of non-league

WHAT HAPPENED? Foster insists that every single Premier League goalkeeper, including Manchester City's title-winner Ederson and Golden Glove winner David de Gea, would find it difficult to adjust to the "physical" nature of the National League. Foster conceded eight goals in eight games and kept three clean sheets, with his most important contribution being a dramatic late penalty save against title rivals Notts County.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on The Fellas Podcast, he said: “Listen to this, yeah. I genuinely believe this and I am not joking. I think if you put all 20 Premier League goalkeepers into a National League weekend and make them play in the league, they would struggle.

“It is so physical. Honestly, it is so physical. Every team… if they get a free-kick from the halfway line, they’ll say ‘We’ll put it on top of the goalie.’ Every team has a long throw. And I mean, a stinking long throw. Think Rory Delap, a good missile. Every corner is an in-swinger on top of you. You’ve also got a 6ft 6in’ or 6ft 7in’ bloke standing there going, ‘All the best.’ They would make saves for sure, but there would be goals going in from set pieces, corners, and throw-ins."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foster has played at the top level, of course, having made 390 appearances in the Premier League for the likes of Manchester United, West Brom, Watford, and Birmingham. He came out of retirement to sign for Wrexham back in March.

WHAT NEXT? Foster has a decision to make over his future. He may be 40 but Wrexham are keen to keep him as they prepare for life in League Two.