Wrexham aim to conquer the US! Reynolds & McElhenney-backed National League side to enter unique 7vs7 $1m tournament

Wrexham are set to enter a new 7v7 tournament in North Carolina this summer, marking the club's first ever trip to the US with a unique format.

$1,000,000 payout for winner

Team will include former and current players

Clint Dempsey, DaMarcus Beasley also involved

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney owned side are set to enter a team composed of players and executives in the celebrity-backed contest this summer. It will feature 32 teams, in a format that includes group stages and then three knockout rounds.

There are plenty of other notable names in the US soccer scene involved in the setup. Clint Dempsey and DaMarcus Beasley are entering teams, while USWNT legend Heather O'Reilly is piecing together a side consisting of Women's World Cup winners.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham are entering a squad consisting of former and current players, and will use it as a starting point for a US preseason tour. The National League side have developed a following in the US thanks to their celebrity backing and popular "Welcome to Wrexham" documentary.

WHAT THEY SAID? Board adviser Shaun Harvey hailed the tournament as an excellent opportunity for the club in the US:

"[Playing in the soccer tournament] keeps us very current in a period of time when there would be no football traditionally being played [in the United Kingdom]," Harvey said in a statement. "And it helps pass the message that Rob and Ryan have been really keen to portray about the club is that it's not all about a first team. It is about a club."

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The National League club have an FA Cup fourth round replay against Sheffield United to look forward to.