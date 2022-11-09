'Wouldn't miss it for the world' - Son Heung-min provides World Cup update after eye surgery

Tottenham's Son Heung-min has confirmed he will be at the World Cup with South Korea despite fears he would miss out following eye surgery.

Son confirms World Cup status

'Wouldn't miss it for the world'

Recently suffered fractured eye socket

WHAT HAPPENED? After speculation over whether or not South Korea would have to tackle the Qatar tournament without their captain and talisman Son, the 30-year-old has batted away doubts to confirm he is available for the tournament in less than two weeks' time.

WHAT HE SAID: In a post uploaded to Instagram, Son stated: "Hi everyone. I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you all for the messages of support I have received over the last week. I have read so many of them and truly, truly appreciate you all. In a tough time I received a lot of strength from you!

"Playing for your country at the World Cup is the dream of so many children growing up, just as it was one of mine too. I won’t miss this for the world. I can’t wait to represent our beautiful country, see you soon. Sonny."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Son suffered the nasty injury during Tottenham's final Champions League group stage game against Marseille, colliding heads with Chancel Mbemba and being forced off as a result. He has since undergone surgery to repair the fracture.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR SON? Tottenham still have two more fixtures to play before their season comes to a pause for the World Cup, and it is possible that Son could return to action before South Korea kick off their tournament.