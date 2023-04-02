‘Worst manager we’ve had in 20 years’ - Chelsea fans rejoice as ‘out of his depth’ Graham Potter is sacked

The news that the 47-year-old has been sacked was a reason to celebrate for some of the Blues faithful

Chelsea fans have got their wish. Graham Potter has been sacked.

Less than seven months after the Blues paid a world record £21.5 million ($26.3m) to Brighton to hire him as Thomas Tuchel's replacement, the 47-year-old was relieved of his duties on Sunday.

The decision comes after his side were beaten 2-0 on home soil by Aston Villa, seeing them drop to 11th in the Premier League table.

It is the 11th defeat they have suffered since he came in to take over at the helm in September and the London club must search for a new manager to save their season.

The news has come as a relief to many Chelsea supporters, who took to social media to share their joy at Potter's dismissal.

"Graham Potter is officially the worst manager in the history of Chelsea," one Chelsea fan posted.

"This Chelsea job isn’t easy and Potter really did give it a good go but he was clearly out his depth. Wish him luck for the future," another fan said.

Posting an image of a street full of celebrating Blues fanatics, one person said they were "Celebrating Potter's sacking with 900,000,000 Chelsea fans worldwide."

"Well, we didn’t have many good moments under Graham Potter and he was clearly out of his depth here and had to go but will always appreciate the Milan games and Dortmund, wish him the best," read one post on Twitter.

One person made a comparison to ex-Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, saying: "Graham Potter reminds me of Ole, seems like a genuinely great guy but the job was too big for him, arguably the worst manager we’ve had in over 20 years."

Some of the Blues faithful did not hold back, declaring: "Potter was the worst manager in Chelsea history. Peak."

There was also a cheerful Twitter post consisting of a stampede of people celebrating, with the caption: "YASSS!!!! CHELSEA HAVE SACKED GRAHAM POTTER!"

"It is a shame it has ended this way for Graham Potter," one person wrote. "He is a good coach, seemingly a nice man and will succeed wherever he ends up next. But, this job wasn’t right for him. Wishing him all the best for the future."

"I hate to be so happy about a man losing his job, because Graham Potter genuinely did seem like a very good guy and I wanted him to succeed, but I am quite thrilled that Boehly & co pulled the plug because they realized they simply had to," one message read. "It became clear it wasn’t gonna work."

The whole affair reflects terribly on the Stamford Bridge club, according to one person who wrote: "Chelsea spent £20m+ to hire Potter will cost £50, to sack him and his staff, now they have to pay a fee for Nagelsmann while spending £600m in 2 windows… Chelsea are the biggest circus in football, Boehly will run them into the ground."