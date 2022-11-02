Worst Champions League team ever? Rangers set unwanted record after home defeat to Ajax

Rangers set an unwanted record after losing all six of their Champions League matches in Group A.

Rangers lose all six group games

Concede 22 times

Set embarrassing new record

WHAT HAPPENED? Rangers lost 3-1 against Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday to finish Group A with six defeats from six games. The Scottish Premiership side have also set a record for the worst goal difference after conceding 22 times and scoring just twice themselves.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rangers have also become the first Scottish side to go through the group stages without picking up a single point in what has been a disastrous European campaign. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side were outclassed by Napoli, Liverpool and Ajax on the club's first return to Europe's top competition since 2010.

WHAT NEXT FOR RANGERS? Rangers will aim to bounce back on Sunday when they take on St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.