Worst Champions League team ever? Rangers set unwanted record after home defeat to Ajax

- Rangers lose all six group games
- Concede 22 times
- Set embarrassing new record
WHAT HAPPENED? Rangers lost 3-1 against Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday to finish Group A with six defeats from six games. The Scottish Premiership side have also set a record for the worst goal difference after conceding 22 times and scoring just twice themselves.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rangers have also become the first Scottish side to go through the group stages without picking up a single point in what has been a disastrous European campaign. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side were outclassed by Napoli, Liverpool and Ajax on the club's first return to Europe's top competition since 2010.
IN THREE PHOTOS:GettyGettyGetty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR RANGERS? Rangers will aim to bounce back on Sunday when they take on St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.