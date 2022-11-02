Worst Champions League team ever? Rangers set unwanted record after home defeat to Ajax

Gill Clark
|
Rangers 2022-23Getty
UEFA Champions LeagueRangersRangers vs AjaxAjax

Rangers set an unwanted record after losing all six of their Champions League matches in Group A.

  • Rangers lose all six group games
  • Concede 22 times
  • Set embarrassing new record

WHAT HAPPENED? Rangers lost 3-1 against Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday to finish Group A with six defeats from six games. The Scottish Premiership side have also set a record for the worst goal difference after conceding 22 times and scoring just twice themselves.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rangers have also become the first Scottish side to go through the group stages without picking up a single point in what has been a disastrous European campaign. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side were outclassed by Napoli, Liverpool and Ajax on the club's first return to Europe's top competition since 2010.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Rangers Ajax 2022-23GettyRangers 2022-23Getty20221102 Rangers TavernierGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR RANGERS? Rangers will aim to bounce back on Sunday when they take on St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.

Editors' Picks