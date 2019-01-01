World Cup winner Rapinoe named The Best FIFA Women’s Player

The USWNT star capped up a spectacular 2019 campaign by picking up yet another award

United States women's national team and Reign FC star Megan Rapinoe has been named The Best FIFA Women’s Player, beating off competition from 's Lucy Bronze and Orlando Pride's Alex Morgan.

Rapinoe receives the individual honour after playing a starring role in the United States’ triumph at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

The 34-year-old scooped the Golden Boot after scoring six goals, while she was also lifted the Golden Ball after being judged the best player at the tournament.

Even more impressive than the number of goals Rapinoe scored were when she scored them, as the winger fired in the Round of 16 game against , against hosts in a quarter-final clash of tournament favourites and in the final victory against the .

All the while, Rapinoe was making waves off the field for her outspoken nature, leading the way in the USWNT's fight for equal pay while also drawing criticism from the likes of President Donald Trump for her political statements.

Her team-mate Morgan, who was named Player of the Year in CONCACAF, also finished with the same number of goals in France, though missed out on the scoring crown by virtue of playing more minutes than her compatriot.

The 30-year-old striker – who has surpassed a century of goals in her illustrious international career – was the only one of the trio to previously be nominated, finishing third in 2012.

Bronze, meanwhile, was a key member of the squad that reached the last four, following on from an outstanding season for Lyon that included helping the French club lift the Women’s for a fourth successive season.

The England star also won completed a domestic double, sealing a memorable treble for Lyon.

Meanwhile, the coach's award went to Jill Ellis, who made history at the Women’s World Cup.

The USWNT boss became the first coach to win the tournament for a second time, having also led them to glory in the 2015 edition in Canada.

Under Ellis, the U.S. scored 26 goals while conceding just three throughout the tournament as she edged out Phil Neville and Sarina Wiegman to this year's award.

Ellis is set to step down from her role as USWNT boss in the coming weeks, ending her run with the team after five-and-a-half years.