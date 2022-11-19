'Today I feel gay... today I feel disabled' - FIFA president Infantino delivers extraordinary & controversial speech ahead of World Cup opener

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has addressed the press in Qatar in a speech that will likely be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Tournament begins tomorrow

Controversy keeps growing

Infantino fails to dissuade concerns

WHAT HAPPENED? At the dawn of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the FIFA president has delivered a rather baffling public address which has only served to raise more eyebrows regarding the much-scrutinised international tournament.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in a press conference, Infantino said: “Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker.”

He also added: “I know what it feels to be discriminated… I was bullied because I had red hair”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Infantino has been a staunch advocate of hosting the World Cup in Qatar since the nation won the bid in 2010. The tournament finally gets underway on Sunday, although the last-minute decision to ban beer sales in and around stadiums has sparked further controversy.

WHAT NEXT FOR INFANTINO? Regardless of everything else, the World Cup will begin tomorrow as Qatar host Ecuador in Group A. Infantino also looks set to be re-elected as FIFA president, as he runs unopposed ahead of a third term.