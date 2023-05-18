'We want to host the World Cup final' - New York and New Jersey make pitch to bring 2026 title decider to MetLife Stadium

New York and New Jersey have stepped up their bid to host the World Cup final in 2026, with preparations for the tournament now under way.

World Cup coming to USA in 2026

Canada and Mexico also joint-hosts

But location of final not yet decided

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking at a launch event on Thursday for the 2026 World Cup – which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada – representatives from the neighboring states put forward their case to host the final, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino undecided on where the showpiece game will be played. Of the 16 cities across the three countries hosting games, it is believed that either New York/New Jersey or Los Angeles will put on the final.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We want to host the final. There is no better place to host the final than at MetLife Stadium," retired NFL legend Michael Strahan told ESPN. "This is football, OK? That thing I did is guys running around in tight pants running into each other."

Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy said: "We think we're going to get at least eight games – that's eight Super Bowls. Every single ticket will be sold out, I guarantee you. No matter who's playing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Los Angeles' high-tech SoFi Stadium had been seen by many as the early frontrunner to stage the final, but Infantino would not confirm that when asked. There have been concerns over the dimensions of the pitch in LA.

"This is still up for grabs, so to say," he added. "So please send us your offers and make sure that we beef up the proposals, but Los Angeles will be one of the important cities of this World Cup, definitely."

WHAT NEXT? With the tournament to get under way in June 2026, there's no immediate rush for a decision to be made over the final, and LA will try to scramble to ensure its stadium dimensions meet the criteria.