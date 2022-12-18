World Cup 2022 closing ceremony: When it is, who is performing and where to watch on TV & live stream

All the details you need to catch the 2022 World Cup closing ceremony

World Cup 2022 will officially come to a close when Argentina play France, on December 18.

Qatar national day is also celebrated on December 18 every year, so there is expected to be a party-like atmosphere surrounding the closing ceremony of the 22nd edition of the global competition.

The closing festivities will take place in the morning ahead of the final kick-off, with the event traditionally featuring visually and aurally spectacular scenes. Here, GOAL brings you all the details of the 2022 World Cup closing ceremony.

When is the 2022 World Cup closing ceremony?

Date: December 18, 2022 Time: 1:30pm GMT / 8:30am ET Where: Lusail Stadium, Qatar

The 2022 World Cup closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, December 18. Events are set to begin at 1:30pm GMT in the UK or 8:30am ET if you are in the U.S.

The final itself is set to kick off at 3pm GMT (10am ET), so the ceremony begins a number of hours in advance in order to allow the pitch to be adequately prepared ahead of the game.

The World Cup opening ceremony, for example, began one hour and a half before the opening game.

Where is the World Cup closing ceremony taking place?

The 2022 World Cup will come to a close at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, just north of Doha.

The Lusail Iconic Stadium has a capacity of 90,000 and the venue was built specifically for the World Cup, opening in November 2021.

Who is performing at the World Cup closing ceremony?

Davido and Aisha will perform (Hayya Hayya) Better Together as part of the closing ceremony, wit Ozuna and GIMS singing 'Arhbo'.

Qatar raised the curtains for this 28-day tournament on November 20, with an opening ceremony that saw BTS' Jung Kook take centre stage with esteemed Hollywood actor, Morgan Freeman.

Nora Fatehi, a Canadian singer and actress, has played at the FIFA Fan Festival and will be among the closing ceremony performers too. In October 2022, Fatehi featured in the official Qatar 2022 World Cup song, called Light The Sky collaborating with artists such as RedOne, Manal Balqees and Rahma Riad.

That song's producer, RedOne, previously worked with Shakira on her previous World Cup anthems La La La and Waka Waka.

Where can I watch the World Cup 2022 closing ceremony?

Country TV Live stream UK BBC One BBC iPlayer U.S. FOX / Telemundo FOX Sports app / Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

The closing ceremony is scheduled to be broadcast live by the BBC for UK viewers.

Viewers should also be able to tune in to the BBC Sport channel via iPlayer or find the relevant channel on the red button service.

In the U.S., FOX and Telemundo will cover the action in English and Spanish.