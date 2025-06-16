This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Secure your Women's Euro 2025 tickets now
Where to watch Women’s Euro 2025 in London

Can’t make it to Switzerland this summer? No need to fret, you can catch all the Euros action in London

Whilst watching football on the TV at home can be exhilarating, there’s nothing more intense and satisfying then being seated inside a stadium and seeing the action unfold live in front of you.

A close second to the stadium experience, though, is being huddled with your mates or fellow supporters in a pub, beer garden or fan zone, screaming your lungs out when your team hits the back of the net or suffering mass dejection if they fail to do the business. Football, as we know, is a funny old game, but we wouldn’t have it any other way.

A football fiesta awaits this summer as Europe’s best female stars flock to Switzerland for the Women’s Euro 2025. If you’re unable to jet over to see the matches live, there’s no need to despair as numerous venues are showing the games live in London, where you can congregate with your mates and hopefully celebrate another successful Euros campaign by our lethal Lionesses. With sumptuous food on offer and the drinks flowing, the match day atmosphere is guaranteed to be unforgettable.

The Women’s Euro 2022 proved to be a huge success with England’s Lionesses roaring to victory on home turf in front of a jubilant Wembley crowd. It was a momentous occasion for women’s football and women’s sport in general. If that was immense, Women’s Euro 2025 is set to be even bigger and better. Running from July 2 to July 27, the tournament will see 16 teams battle it out for the UEFA European Women’s Championship trophy.

Let us at GOAL guide you through a selection of the best locations and venues to watch the Women’s Euros live in London this July.

Women’s Euro 2025: When are England playing?

England were drawn in Group D, alongside France, Wales and the Netherlands and their match schedule is as follows:

DateMatchTime (BST)Tickets
Saturday July 5Group D: England v France8 pmStubHub, Ticombo, Viagogo
Wednesday July 9Group D: England v Netherlands5 pm StubHub, Ticombo, Viagogo
Sunday July 13Group D: England v Wales8 pmStubHub, Ticombo, Viagogo

Women’s Euro 2025: The best places to watch matches in London

boxpark england watch party womens eurosGetty Images

Check out a selection of the best indoor and outdoor Women’s Euro 2025 screenings in London, where you can catch all the England matches live this summer.

Boxpark

You are always guaranteed an electric atmosphere at the Boxpark tournament screenings, whether you venture to the Shoreditch, Croydon, Camden or Wembley venues. You can catch all the action on the big HD screens in the family-friendly football fan zones.

Expect a vibrant atmosphere with street food cooked up by the resident Boxpark traders, live DJs and giant screens. Those lucky punters heading to the Croydon venue will be able to check out the new immersive social gaming experience, PLAYBOX, too. Visitors can expect a dynamic mix of interactive games and classic entertainment.

TOCA Social

TOCA Social will be showing every Lionesses game from the Women’s Euro 2025 at all its venues, two of which are in London (Greenwich and Westfield White City).

Along with DJ sets and MC hosts, there's also the opportunity to tuck into some tasty-inspired treats, such as the Leah Williamson Sundae and in addition, TOCA offers interactive football and immersive gaming experiences.

Belushi's

All five London Belushi's venues (Camden, Greenwich, Hammersmith, London Bridge & Shepherd's Bush) are showing Women’s Euro 2025 matches on huge HD screens.

The thrilling football action will be accompanied by the usual large array of beers, cocktails, burgers etc. Weekday happy hours run from 4pm-8pm, at which time you can score £5 drinks to enjoy while you’re watching the matches.

Big Penny Social

E17’s Big Penny Social, situated on the Blackhorse Beer Mile, shows a variety of sporting events throughout the year, so it’s no surprise that UK’s biggest beer hall will be screening every game at this year’s Women’s Euro 2025 live.

Three massive HD screens are housed inside to keep the plethora of football fans happy. There’s over 100 taps at the bar too, another reason why the fans will be in jubilant spirits. If you get a bit peckish, pizzas and burgers will be served in the garden.

The Prince

The SW6 pub, The Prince, is transforming into a football fan zone for the duration of the Women’s Euro 2025. Every game will be screened live across multiple indoor and outdoor screens.

Make sure to check out the impressive Lionesses mural on the outside of the pub. Fervent fans can pick up perks, like a free ticket to the final or free drinks, by watching a number of the matches.

Where to stay for the Women's Euro 2025 in London

england fans celebrating at watch partyGetty Images

If you're making a trip down to London to really make the most of the Euro watch parties and enjoy the atmosphere of England's national women's team playing, you'll want to book some accommodation along with it.

Search with the map below for all the current accommodation in and around London that suits your budget, depending on where you want to stay and which viewing party you'll be joining.

How to buy Women’s Euro 2025 last-minute tickets

Of course, there’s no better place to be than in Switzerland itself this summer, watching and cheering on the Lionesses in person. If you’re still hoping to head over and are struggling to obtain tickets through official ticket portals, you can always try grabbing last-minute tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Women’s Euro 2025: The full schedule

DateKick-off (BST)FixtureLocation
Wed July 25 pmGroup A: Iceland vs FinlandThun

8 pmGroup A: Switzerland vs NorwayBasel
Thu July 35 pmGroup B: Belgium vs ItalySion

8 pmGroup B: Spain vs PortugalBern
Fri July 45 pmGroup C: Denmark v SwedenGeneva

8 pmGroup C: Germany vs PolandSt.Gallen
Sat July 55 pmGroup D: Wales vs NetherlandsLucerne

8 pmGroup D: France vs EnglandZurich
Sun July 65 pmGroup A: Norway vs FinlandSion

8 pmGroup A: Switzerland vs IcelandBern
Mon July 75 pmGroup B: Spain vs BelgiumThun

8 pmGroup B: Portugal vs ItalyGeneva
Tue July 85 pmGroup C: Germany vs DenmarkBasel

8 pmGroup C: Poland vs SwedenLucerne
Wed July 95 pmGroup D: England vs NetherlandsZurich

8 pmGroup D: France vs WalesSt.Gallen
Thu July 108 pmGroup A: Finland vs SwitzerlandGeneva

8 pmGroup A: Norway vs IcelandThun
Fri July 118 pmGroup B: Italy vs SpainBern

8 pmGroup B: Portugal vs BelgiumSion
Sat July 128 pmGroup C: Sweden vs GermanyZurich

8 pmGroup C: Poland vs DenmarkLucerne
Sun July 138 pmGroup D: Netherlands vs FranceBasel

8 pmGroup D: England vs WalesSt.Gallen
Wed July 168 pmQF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group BGeneva
Thu July 178 pmQF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group DZurich
Fri July 188 pmQF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group ABern
Sat July 198 pmQF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group CBasel
Tue July 228 pmSF1: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF1Geneva
Wed July 238 pmSF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF2Zurich
Sun July 275 pmFinal: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2Basel
Frequently asked questions

If you're looking for your chance to secure Women's Euro 2025 tickets, fret not. We've got all of the intel for you to get a seat at this international tournament in Switzerland.

You can buy England Women's Euro 2025 tickets on the official UEFA website or through England Football. However, since the general sale of tickets has long been open and was allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, there might now be only a limited number of official tickets available through these sites.There are a number of tickets available on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub's website guarantees you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket, so you'll be able to enjoy the tournament, even if you're looking for tickets to the Women's Euro final, semi-final, quarter-final, or any other event.

UEFA Women's EURO 2025, which is the 14th edition of the Women’s European Championship, is being held from Wednesday, July 2 to Sunday, July 27. Switzerland is staging the tournament for the first time, and the host nation will be hoping that playing in front of their fervent home fans will prove to be a good omen. The Netherlands were the host nation when they won the Women’s Euro 2017, and England reigned supreme on home turf at Women’s Euro 2022. Women’s Euro 2025 matches will be staged in eight Swiss cities: Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zurich, St.Gallen, Lucerne, Thun & Sion.

Other major timelines for the events you might want to note include:

Here's a closer look at where you can watch the Women's Euro 2025 from where you are:

  • United Kingdom - BBC, ITV and STV
  • Australia - Optus Sport
  • United States - FOX Sports. FuboTV
  • Latin America - ESPN
  • Spain - STVE
  • Germany - ARD - ZDF
  • France - TF1

Women’s Euro 2022 was won by the tournament hosts, England. Chloe Kelly was the goalscoring heroine as she netted the winning goal in extra time against Germany. It was the first time an England senior team had won major footballing honours since the men’s side had won the FIFA World Cup in 1966. The Lionesses were led by Sarina Wiegman, who had coached the Netherlands to glory five years earlier at Women’s Euro 2017.

The 16 teams playing at Women’s Euro 2025 are split into four groups of four teams. The top two sides in each group will progress to the quarter-finals. The groups were confirmed during December’s draw in Lausanne and are as follows:
Group A: Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Finland

Group B: Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy

Group C: Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden

Group D: France, England, Wales, Netherlands