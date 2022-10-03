Women’s Champions League 2022-23 group stage draw: Arsenal face Lyon, Chelsea get PSG & Real Madrid, Barcelona take on Bayern

Arsenal will face holders Lyon in the group stage of the 2022-23 Women’s Champions League, while Chelsea take on Paris Saint-Germain.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues will also face Real Madrid, while the Gunners tackle Juventus. Spanish heavyweights Barcelona must overcome Bayern Munich in order to keep their bid for European glory alive. Elsewhere, German giants Wolfsburg face tricky tests in meetings with Slavia Prague and St Polten.

WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2022-23 GROUP STAGE DRAW IN FULL:

GROUP A

GROUP B

Chelsea

Wolfsburg

PSG

Slavia Prague

Real Madrid

St Polten

Vllaznia

Roma

GROUP C

GROUP D

Lyon

Barcelona

Arsenal

Bayern Munich

Juventus

Rosengard

Zurich

Benfica

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lyon claimed a record-extending eighth Champions League triumph in 2021-22, with the dominant French outfit having emerged victorious in six of the last seven seasons. Wolfsburg, Arsenal and Barcelona are all former winners looking to get their hands on the ultimate prize once more.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are past finalists, with the Blues the reigning champions in the English Women’s Super League.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Lyon Champions League 2022 trophyGetty

Lucy Bronze Barcelona 2022Getty

Leah Williamson Arsenal 2022Getty

WHAT NEXT? The group stage will get underway on October 19-20, with six matchdays taking those involved through to December 21-22 – with the knockout rounds beginning in March 2023.

