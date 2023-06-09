Milestone for the Women’s World Cup! FIFA confirm 1 MILLION tickets sold as 2023 event set to be the most attended in women’s history

FIFA announced the 2023 Women’s World Cup is set to become the most-attended event in the competition's history with one million tickets already sold.

Women's World Cup to kick off next month

Set to be held in Australia and New Zealand

Already over one million tickets sold

WHAT HAPPENED? The forthcoming tournament, set to be hosted in Australia and New Zealand, will get underway on July 20 with 32 teams participating. With just over a month to go, FIFA president Gianni Infantino informed on Thursday that 1,032,884 tickets have now been sold, significantly more than the total sales in the previous edition in France.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “Delighted to share with the world that FIFA has passed one million tickets sold for this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand!” he wrote on Instagram.

“As I write this, 1,032,884 tickets have been sold. This means that with over one month to go before kick-off, we have surpassed the numbers sold for France 2019, thus meaning that Australia & New Zealand 2023 is on track to become the most attended FIFA Women’s World Cup in history. The future is women - and thanks to the fans for supporting what will be the greatest FIFA Women’s World Cup ever! The momentum is building in the host countries and across the globe, and I look forward to seeing you there to witness the stars of women’s football shine on the world stage,” he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is also expected that the World Cup will bring in a television audience of two billion viewers throughout the month-long tournament, which will be another record for the competition. However, the governing body is yet to fork out a TV broadcasting deal for Europe's 'big five' countries including Britain, Germany, Spain, France and Italy, as their bid of $1-10 million (£800k-£8m) falls way below FIFA's expectations.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will start on July 20, with co-hosts New Zealand taking on Norway.