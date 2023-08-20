Women's World Cup final between England and Spain interrupted by Vladimir Putin protest

The Women's World Cup final was interrupted when an anti-Vladimir Putin protestor stormed the pitch in Sydney.

The incident took place in the 25th minute of the showpiece event at Stadium Australia. With neither Spain nor England having broken the deadlock, a lone protestor scaled the safety barriers and ran onto the pitch.

The man was seen wearing an anti-Putin t-shirt, in which the Russian president was compared to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. The protestor lost his footing on the playing surface moments after invading the pitch, and was eventually led away by stewards.

Putin has been heavily criticised by the international community following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with UEFA banning the country's football teams from competing in its competitions.

On the pitch, Spain took the lead shortly after the protest through Olga Carmona, with La Roja capitalising on a rare Lucy Bronze mistake to strike first in the World Cup final.