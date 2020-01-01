Wolves sign £28m Barcelona full-back Semedo

The Portuguese defender has become the fifth man to join Nuno Espirito Santo's ranks at Molineux this summer

have completed the signing of Nelson Semedo from for £28 million ($37m).

The final deal fee could rise to £38m ($48m) including variables, with Barca confirming Semedo's departure via their official website on Wednesday.

"FC Barcelona and Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Nélson Semedo," the giants' statement reads.

"The English club will pay 30 million euros plus 10 more in variables.

"FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Nélson Semedo for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future."

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi expressed his delight after seeing the defender commit to a three-year contract at Molineux with the option of an extension through to 2025, while outlining the club's ambition to keep progressing in the coming seasons.

“Progressive at heart’ is one of our core values at Wolves. For a member of staff, for a player, for the whole club, we are all making great efforts to progress continuously," he said.

“It’s isn’t often that we have the opportunity to sign a world-class player from a world-class club. Nelson’s signing shows we will never stop progressing and we are still hungry and humble in our heart.”

Semedo leaves Camp Nou having won four major trophies during his time at the club, including two La Liga titles.