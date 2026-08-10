Without specifying the duration: Tottenham officially renews its player's contract

Tottenham confirmed today, Monday, that Dutch defender Micky van de Ven has signed a contract extension, though they did not specify the length of the new deal.

Tottenham said in a statement on their official website: "We are delighted to announce that Micky van de Ven has signed a new contract with the club."

The statement added: "Micky is regarded as one of the best centre-backs in Europe and has consistently excelled since joining us from Wolfsburg in August 2023."

Spurs went on: "Micky was a key player in our 2025 Europa League title win, including a superb clearance off the line in the final against Manchester United, and Micky also showed leadership qualities when he captained the team in the last six decisive matches of last season under Roberto De Zerbi."

Van de Ven reflected after signing: "It's a special moment to sign a new contract and a proud moment for me and my family."

He added: "I have always loved Tottenham, from the first day I set foot here. I love the club, I love the fans, and I have developed very well here."

The defender continued: "The direction the club wants to take is clear, and I want to be part of it. I'm excited for what's to come."



