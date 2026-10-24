With Marmoush featuring: Tottenham continue their revival by downing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Tottenham Hotspur kept their Premier League revival going with a valuable 2-0 win at Chelsea in the eighth round at Stamford Bridge.

Neither side could find a way through in the first half, which ended goalless.

Tottenham struck first in the 77th minute, pouncing on an error from Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders following a corner from Mathys Fernandez.

Chelsea were down to ten men from the 80th minute after Cole Palmer picked up a second booking and was sent off.

Around three minutes before the end of normal time, Mathys Tel made it two. He set off from just inside his own half, danced past his markers and finished with a superb strike.

Egypt's Omar Marmoush started for Tottenham before coming off in the 65th minute.

That makes it two wins on the bounce for Spurs after a stuttering opening to their Premier League campaign.

Three defeats and three draws had defined their first six rounds. Then came victory over Coventry City last time out, now followed by this win at Chelsea.

The result lifts Tottenham to nine points in 12th, while Chelsea stay stuck on 13 points in fourth.

It is also Spurs' first win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge since the 2017-2018 season.