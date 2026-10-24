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Chelsea FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

With Marmoush featuring: Tottenham continue their revival by beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League
O. Marmoush
England
Egypt

A stunning goal crowns Tottenham's revival at the expense of Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur kept their Premier League revival rolling with a precious 2-0 win at Chelsea in the eighth round, taking all three points from Stamford Bridge.

Neither side could find a way through in a goalless first half.

The breakthrough came in the 77th minute. Spurs pounced on an error by Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders following a corner from Matheus Fernandes.

Three minutes later, Chelsea were down to ten men. Cole Palmer saw red after picking up two bookings.

Mathys Tel then sealed it with roughly three minutes of normal time left, a brilliant solo effort that saw him set off from inside his own half, glide past defenders and finish with a superb strike.

Egypt's Omar Marmoush started for Tottenham before making way in the 65th minute.

Back-to-back wins now follow a wretched opening six rounds in the league.

Spurs lost three and drew three before beating Coventry City last time out, and now they have seen off Chelsea too.

The result lifts Tottenham to nine points in 12th, while Chelsea stay frozen on 13 points in fourth.

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