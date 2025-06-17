Wimbledon 2025 hospitality tickets: Where to buy Wimbledon tickets, prices and packages

Hospitality areas are still available to purchase for the tournament in July

The chance for this season's Wimbledon tickets is rolling around fast. Those who have been to Wimbledon before will know of the golden atmosphere, enjoying traditional strawberries and cream whilst chattering amongst the gorgeous greens of the Wimbledon tournament, before finishing by watching some of the best tennis in the world. With tickets on resale and hospitality almost sold out, this is one of the last chances you'll get to snap up the experience of a Wimbledon hospitality ticket - and we know just how to get them.

If you're looking to elevate your experience or want to beat the queues of fans lining up to get an eye into the action, hospitality tickets offer some of the best views you could have a chance of seeing. And, not to mention the extravagant drinks, food and snacks you can enjoy alongside your experience (even some with private dining tickets, too).

When are the Wimbledon Championships 2025?

The Championships 2025 will take place from Monday, June 30, through to Sunday, July 13. The key dates within the Wimbledon fortnight are as follows:

Tournament Date Tickets Men’s and Ladies Singles 1st to 4th Rounds

June 30 – July 7 Hospitality Tickets Men’s and Ladies’ Quarter Finals July 8-9 Hospitality Tickets Ladies Singles Semi Finals July 10 Hospitality Tickets Men’s Singles Semi Finals July 11 Hospitality Tickets Ladies Singles Final July 12 Hospitality Tickets Men’s Singles Final July 13 Hospitality Tickets

How to get tickets for Wimbledon 2025

Getty Images

While the official Wimbledon 2025 ballot may be closed, with tickets allocated randomly to those who applied, there are still other ways to obtain a ticket for the Championships, including through remaining hospitality tickets.

There are still hospitality tickets for Wimbledon available on official Wimbledon partner and luxury hospitality retailer Keith Prowse; there are still a few left, starting from prices of £1,025pp. Whilst this is a luxurious choice, these are some of the best seats to have to watch the tournaments as they unfold day by day

If you're looking to test your luck on the day, there is The Queue, where fans can turn up to purchase tickets for the action taking place that day. Wimbledon remains one of the few major sporting events in the world that sells tickets at the box office on the day.

A limited number of tickets are reserved for every day of action on Centre Court, Court No. 1, and Court No. 2 - called Show Court tickets - while fans can also purchase the Grounds Pass, which gives them access to the action being played on other courts throughout the day.

Even with days sold out in advance, fans unable to attend often list their tickets through StubHub, allowing customers to try for a second chance at securing their place at one of the greatest sporting events in the world.

What do Wimbledon hospitality tickets include?

There are different levels of Wimbledon hospitality depending on which package you prefer.

The Lawn: A table reserved for you and your guests, with an afternoon tea, seafood counter and a la carte menu from Michelin Star Chef Michel Roux and his daughter, Chef Emily Roux. Drink from the complimentary bar with bespoke cocktails in the English-themed garden. This is just walking distance from the courts with the prime location of Centre Court or No.1 Court. Tickets from £1,025pp . Also available with private dining from £1,125pp .

A table reserved for you and your guests, with an afternoon tea, seafood counter and a la carte menu from Michelin Star Chef Michel Roux and his daughter, Chef Emily Roux. Drink from the complimentary bar with bespoke cocktails in the English-themed garden. This is just walking distance from the courts with the prime location of Centre Court or No.1 Court. . Also available with . Rosewater Pavilion: One of the most premium hospitality packages, you'll get a four-course a la carte, with light bites, strawberries and cream and traditional afternoon tea. Then, take to the exclusive lounge areas with premium wine selections, complimentary bar drinks and the best official Centre Court tickets. Tickets from £2,095 .

One of the most premium hospitality packages, you'll get a four-course a la carte, with light bites, strawberries and cream and traditional afternoon tea. Then, take to the exclusive lounge areas with premium wine selections, complimentary bar drinks and the best official Centre Court tickets. . The Treehouse : Premium, informal hospitality with unreserved seating, vibrant interiors, DJs and balconies overlooking the garden. You'll get your choice of gourmet small plates and interactive food displays. Enjoy this before taking your Centre Court or No.1 Court seats. Tickets from £1,175pp .

: Premium, informal hospitality with unreserved seating, vibrant interiors, DJs and balconies overlooking the garden. You'll get your choice of gourmet small plates and interactive food displays. Enjoy this before taking your Centre Court or No.1 Court seats. . Skyview Suites: The most luxurious experience, within the Centre Court. Each suite holds 10 or 20 guests, with a private balcony above the crowds. Enjoy a concierge, chauffeur and personal hostess with a champagne reception and a myriad of traditional complimentary food and drink. Suites from £2,275pp.

How much are Wimbledon hospitality tickets?

Getty Images

With the Wimbledon hospitality experience being a particularly sought-after and prestigious affair, you can expect to see that reflected in the prices. There are a variety of Wimbledon hospitality tickets that you can purchase, starting from £700 and going up as far as over £5,000.

Limited tickets are still available for the tournament, with The Championship coming up at the end of June, but there are still tickets available, including tickets in The Lawn from £1,025pp, The Treehouse from £1,175pp and Debenture tickets from £1,995pp.

Prices also vary depending on the days chosen, with prices increasing towards the end of the tournament, when the Men's and Women's Finals take place.

Wimbledon 2025 resale ticket prices

With the ballot officially closed, your best bet at securing tickets to Wimbledon 2025 could be through a secondary ticket seller like StubHub. Prices may be higher than face value, but for tennis enthusiasts, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will live long in the memory.

Below, we break down the current prices on StubHub for some of the first rounds at Wimbledon this year:

Where to stay near Wimbledon 2025

If you're travelling down to Wimbledon for the day or trying to get a spot at one of the many tournament events, you'll want to find a place to stay in the South West area of London near Wimbledon, and we've got intel on the best options for you.

It's extremely easy to walk around in South West London, and it's very well connected to the rest of the city, with lots of train and tube stops nearby. You can either stay near the tournament if you're planning to get there early, or if you want to stay more central, there are a myriad of options to choose from near the city centre of the capital. Use the interactive map below to have a browse of what's available around the tournament when it's on.