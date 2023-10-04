Will Tottenham vs Liverpool actually be replayed? Premier League stance on rematch remains firm despite fallout over monumental VAR error

There is little prospect of a replay of Saturday's controversial match between Tottenham and Liverpool, despite the demands of Jurgen Klopp.

Reds boss calls for replay

Premier League will not sanction rematch

Previous precedents exist

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp called for the game to be replayed as the fallout of Saturday's extraordinary events in north London continued. But despite the Liverpool boss' pleas such an eventuality seems to be extremely unlikely given historic precedent, the laws of the game and the stance taken by the Premier League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While provision for a replayed game does exist under Rule L.18 of the Premier League's handbook, the laws of the game as laid down by IFAB explicitly state that a match cannot be invalidated because of an incorrect decision involving VAR.

Several incidents in recent seasons have occurred where VAR has been found to be in error, such as Arsenal's draw with Brentford and Wolves' FA Cup tie at Anfield, but the possibility of a replay has never been mooted.

The Independent reports that a mechanism may exist within UEFA rules for a game to be repeated if an 'incorrect application' of laws was identified. But UEFA also require clubs to submit protests within 12 hours of a game finishing.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Furthermore, as BBC football reporter Simon Stone posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Premier League is adamantly opposed to the idea: "To be clear, no chance of Premier League actually granting Liverpool a replay. That was position in immediate aftermath and not changed."

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL AND KLOPP? The Reds will probably be relieved to get back to matters on the field when they host Belgian league leaders Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield in the Europa League on Thursday, a game which thankfully features an automated offside VAR system.