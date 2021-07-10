The Three Lions are within touching distance of major silverware, as they prepare to face Italy, but how would the achievement be recognised after?

England have reached a first major international final since 1966, with the Three Lions preparing to face Italy in a showpiece event at Euro 2020.

Gareth Southgate's side have already made history by giving themselves a shot at the European Championship crown.

A success-starved nation has united behind the efforts of a star-studded squad in a memorable summer, but will mass celebration be possible if an ultimate prize is secured? Goal takes a look.

Will there be a victory parade if England win Euro 2020?

England are now just 90 minutes, plus extra-time and penalties if required, away from lifting major silverware and bringing 55 years of hurt to a close.

There will be 60,000 fans in attendance at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, with the vast majority of those longing for a home win.

Celebrations will last long into the night, and well into Monday morning, if the Three Lions can prevail, with the country ready to rejoice at the end of a testing 12 months.

Covid-19 restrictions are, however, still in place and that will limit options available to the Football Association when it comes to any parades.

There are no plans in place at present to hold an open-top bus tour if England emerge victorious.

How will England mark victory if they win Euro 2020?

Parades through London have been commonplace in the past when it comes to sporting achievement in England.

The capital came to a standstill on the back of a Rugby World Cup triumph in 2003, while Ashes success in 2005 saw the nation's cricket team saluted as heroes.

If the footballers can see off Italy, the FA are hoping to put some sort of celebration in place.

The UK government has revealed that 'Freedom Day' is to go ahead as planned on July 19, with many Covid restrictions set to be lifted.

There have been suggestions that a celebration could be delayed until September, during an international break in which the Three Lions will take in World Cup qualifiers against Andorra, Hungary and Poland.

Other ideas to have been mooted include a party at Wembley where tickets are distributed through a public ballot, or an invitation-only event that sees a number of schoolchildren and key workers witness a socially-distanced trophy lift.

While a public celebration remains off the table at present, Southgate's squad would be invited to a Downing Street reception with prime minister Boris Johnson if they become European champions.

