Will Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney watch Wrexham vs Man Utd? Phil Parkinson reveals whether co-owners will be present for landmark fixture in the U.S.

Phil Parkinson has revealed that Rob McElhenney will be in attendance for Wrexham’s friendly with Manchester United, but Ryan Reynolds won’t be.

Dragons on tour in America

Hollywood stars at the helm

Set to take on the Red Devils

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons are preparing to face the Red Devils as part of their pre-season tour of the United States. The ambitious Welsh outfit, who are co-owned by two Hollywood superstars, have already faced Chelsea and LA Galaxy II while in America. McElhenney was at the most recent of those fixtures, which took place in Las Angeles, and will be present again when United are taken on in San Diego. Reynolds, though, is having to miss the fixture as he remains in England shooting the third instalment of the Deadpool film franchise.

WHAT THEY SAID: Parkinson told reporters when asked if Wrexham’s owners will be at Snapdragon Stadium on Tuesday: “Ryan is filming in England, I think, so he won’t be there, but Rob will be.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The presence of Reynolds and McElhenney has helped to raise the Dragons’ profile across the world, with the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary series offering fans a unique insight into life at SToK Racecourse. Some rival supporters have questioned whether such coverage is deserved, but Parkinson sees only positives. He added: “All the people I've spoken to at away grounds, opposition players, they've all enjoyed the story. They want to beat us, but when we have a drink afterwards people say 'I loved watching the show' and opposition fans say the same, so I haven't really picked up any anti-Wrexham feeling, because genuine football people love the story. Teams go the extra yard to beat us, but I haven't detected any jealousy.”

WHAT NEXT? After facing United, Wrexham have another friendly against the Philadelphia Union II to take in on Friday before returning to Wales and readying themselves for a 2023-24 League Two opener against MK Dons on August 5.