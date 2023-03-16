Will Liverpool finish in the top four of the Premier League?

Jurgen Klopp's side were dumped out of the Champions League by Real Madrid a few days after losing to Bournemouth - so will they recover in time?

After the euphoria of smashing seven past Manchester United, Liverpool have suffered two damaging defeats in the space of less than a week that has left them further behind in the race to finish in the top four and out of the Champions League. The Reds are currently six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham - will they get back on track and seal their place in Europe's premier club competition for next season? Let us know below! 👇