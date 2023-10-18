Will Lionel Messi play against Charlotte? Tata Martino eager to 'avoid risks' with Argentina superstar after Inter Miami's failed MLS playoffs bid

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino has provided an update on the fitness of Lionel Messi ahead of his side's final two games of the season.

Messi returns from injury

Scores brace for Argentina

Martino claims Miami will assess him

WHAT HAPPENED? The Herons boss has revealed the club will assess the Argentine playmaker after he returns from international duty, where he scored both goals during La Albiceleste's 2-0 win against Peru on Tuesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We’ll evaluate not just Leo, but all the players who are with their national teams,” Martino said. "We also have to see that we have no possibility at making the playoffs and the most convenient thing is to avoid risks.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi made his return from injury, after missing four games due to a muscular issue, against Cincinnati prior to the break. He played a total of 36 minutes off the bench in the 1-0 defeat to the Eastern Conference leaders, with it now being impossible to achieve a play-off birth this season.

Despite this, Martino has warned Charlotte that Miami will still be looking to secure victories in both fixtures, as he aims to end the season on a high.

“It’s our obligation to end the league in the best possible way, in some way improving our image from the last three or four games,” he said. "It helps to reach conclusions ahead of the upcoming season.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The former Barcelona man will now return to Miami after securing two wins against Peru and Paraguay with his World Cup winning squad during the break.