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One question has fired up Trabzonspor fans over the past few hours: will Brazilian star Richarlison team up with Mohamed Salah at the Turkish club? The deal, which looked a distant prospect in the summer, is now within reach, and Tottenham have finally opened the door.

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Trabzonspor have started planning for the winter window early. Tottenham Hotspur's Brazilian striker Richarlison sits top of their list as the board look to bolster the attack and build a side capable of a serious challenge in the second half of the season.

According to Turkish website 61saat, Richarlison is back on Trabzonspor's radar. The club chased him at the start of the season, but talks stalled back then over Tottenham's steep financial demands.

The Brazilian has lost his place in the Tottenham side completely, the website says, and no longer features in the coaching staff's plans. The London club's board have therefore decided to let him leave in January, which brings the deal closer than ever.

British press reports cited by the outlet claim Spurs have told Richarlison's agents to find him a new club this winter. That's a clear sign the relationship has hit a dead end, and staying in London is no longer an option.

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At the start of the season, Tottenham wanted around 20 million euros for the striker. They've since backed down, lowering their asking price to between 10 and 15 million euros in a bid to smooth his exit and recoup some money before his contract expires.

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Trabzonspor are pushing hard to agree a fee with Tottenham. At the same time, they're trying to sell the player on their sporting project, assuring him he would be the team's main star and a regular starter.

The Turkish club's board have already contacted Tottenham officials. They've also held parallel talks with Richarlison's agents to establish his financial demands and personal terms, hoping to wrap things up before other clubs enter the race.

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The fee remains the biggest obstacle. Trabzonspor won't go beyond 10 million euros, particularly as the player's contract runs out at the end of the season, meaning he'll be available for free in a few months.

Tottenham are holding firm and demanding more, even though they know the player is out of their plans and not playing. He appeared only in the first match of the season before being dropped from the squad.

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Richarlison, 29, wants out too. He's keen to rediscover his form and get regular minutes, which puts him on the same page as Trabzonspor.

The Turkish club see his expiring contract and his exclusion from the Spurs squad as factors in their favour. Both could help them land him at a reasonable price in January without getting dragged into a major bidding war.

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Trabzonspor aren't alone, though. Several English and Brazilian clubs have also shown interest in Richarlison, and that could heat up the competition in the coming weeks.