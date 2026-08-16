Will he break his strict policy? Juventus plan a bold deal from Manchester United

Juventus want an attacking leader to reshape their squad, and their search could take them to Manchester United. One of the English club's biggest names is heading into his final year without a new deal on the table.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are monitoring Portugal's Bruno Fernandes, the Manchester United captain, and weighing up a move for him in the current summer window.

The Italian club see Fernandes as the ideal addition and plan to do everything they can to land him, convinced that the squad needs a world-class talent to lift the whole group.

Saudi clubs chased Fernandes hard a year ago, but he chose to stay at Old Trafford even though United were ready to sell after the offer reached a substantial figure. His contract runs out at the end of this season, and the English club have yet to offer fresh terms.

That silence hints at a management preparing for life after their Portuguese captain, though Fernandes remains central to the team's plans.

A strict policy: will it change?

Fernandes ranks among the best players Juventus could bring in, and the club want to build a stronger side around a star capable of making the difference.

One obstacle threatens the whole deal: the Portuguese's financial demands. Meeting them could force Juventus to break the wage structure they have long protected.

Juventus refused to bend that policy to keep striker Dusan Vlahovic. Whether they will do so for Fernandes remains unclear.

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