Will FIFA 21 have Volta or The Journey game modes?

The storyline modes have been very popular in recent versions of the game and the new edition promises a brand new narrative

FIFA 21 will arrive on consoles in October, boasting the best graphics and realism in the franchise's history.

EA Sports usually shows the game's graphical power through FIFA's story modes, with The Journey and Volta Football offering gamers the chance to progress through a narrative by starting at the bottom and working their way to the top in the past.

But will both game modes be on the latest edition? Goal brings you all you need to know.

Will The Journey be in FIFA 21?

The Journey was the major storyline-based game mode launched in FIFA 17 where users played as fictional footballer Alex Hunter, playing in trials before being signed to a Premier League team and eventually winning caps for .

The second instalment of The Journey arrived in FIFA 18, titled 'Hunter Returns' and saw the hero move to the United States to play in Major League Soccer before returning to Europe to join , or .

The final part of the trilogy was called 'Champions' and tied in with EA Sports acquiring the license for the and . The story concludes with Hunter playing in the Champions League final against childhood friend Danny Williams.

As of now, there are no plans to bring the Journey back for future versions of FIFA, but Hunter and Williams both had cameos in Volta Football in FIFA 20.

Will Volta Football be in FIFA 21?

The Journey was replaced by Volta Football in FIFA 20, which combined the storyline aspects of the previous games while also incorporating indoor and small-sided games from the FIFA Street series.

In the original Volta Football story, users played as a street footballer called Revvy who had aspirations of becoming a world champion. As well as the Volta Football story mode, four- and five-a-side matches could be played individually using custom players or real-life footballers.

EA Sports has confirmed that Volta Football will return in FIFA 21 and it is expected to have a new storyline, continuing on from where the action left off at the end of FIFA 20.

What changes will Volta Football have in FIFA 21?

So far, changes and updates to Volta Football have been a closely guarded secret by EA Sports, but a new storyline is set to be announced as a sequel to the story in FIFA 20.

More venues and pitches are expected to be revealed, as well as gameplay improvements and new objectives.

Many FIFA fans are hoping that FIFA 21 will add an online mode to Volta and even the option to play Volta Football using Pro Clubs.

Full details about FIFA 21 Volta Football will be announced in August 2020.

What other game modes will FIFA 21 have?

The release trailer and initial game announcement did not reveal any new game modes for FIFA 21, but did show a host of graphical and game experience upgrades, particularly on the next generation of consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

These include haptic feedback through the controller, more realistic lighting and player movement, immersive stadium sounds and weather detail.

Details on updates to existing game modes like FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) and Career Mode will be revealed in August 2020.

FIFA 21 will be released worldwide on October 9, 2020.