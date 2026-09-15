The record international named four candidates in his Sky column. One of them was Marc-Andre ter Stegen of Ajax Amsterdam, who could succeed the once again retired Manuel Neuer. Matthäus believes "that he will definitely be involved", and added: "If he continues to produce his performances in Amsterdam, he is a candidate for the number one spot in the Germany goal."

Looking further ahead, Matthäus sees Bayern Munich's Jonas Urbig as Germany's future number one. He is currently Neuer's understudy in what is expected to be his final year, and Matthäus said the DFB must "build up" Urbig "in order to have a clear number one at tournaments in the future. In terms of age, he is the one who can play in the most tournaments." He also named Schalke 04's Loris Karius and Eintracht Frankfurt's Noah Atubolu.

Overall, Matthäus said seven or eight keepers are in contention for a call-up. Alongside that quartet, Alexander Nübel (Besiktas Istanbul), Finn Dahmen (Augsburg), Mio Backhaus (Freiburg) and Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim) have also been linked recently. Baumann, however, will not be nominated by Klopp, according to Bild.

Lothar Matthäus: Then Loris Karius has "a good chance"

Karius, above all, has "a good chance" of a call-up if selection is based on form. "Last season he kept goal outstandingly and played a key part in Schalke's promotion." Even after promotion, including in the 0-0 against Bayern Munich, he has shown his class. "The past he experienced with Klopp in Liverpool should remain in the drawer," Matthäus added, referring to a defining moment in Karius' career.

Karius was Liverpool's regular goalkeeper under Klopp until 2018, before making a serious error in that year's Champions League final against Real Madrid and ultimately costing his side the trophy. Loans to Besiktas Istanbul and Union Berlin followed before the now 33-year-old left the Reds for good on a free transfer in 2022. During his spell on the Bosporus, his relationship with Klopp cooled, according to a report by kicker, which is why he never played for him again. In January 2025, he joined Schalke and it turned out to be a stroke of luck for everyone involved.

Ajax Media

Germany team: Why was ter Stegen never Germany's number one at a major tournament?

For ter Stegen, another shot at the Germany goal would probably only come if he was also promised a regular place. After several years as Neuer's number two and repeated injury misfortune, the now 34-year-old never got the chance to start a major tournament as first choice. He had originally also been lined up as first-choice keeper for the 2026 World Cup, before Neuer ultimately returned from his DFB retirement.

Then his body let him down again, which later left him sidelined at club level and pushed down the pecking order at Barcelona. After a weeks-long saga and back surgery, he followed that with a loan move to Girona last winter, where a thigh injury held him back. In the summer, ter Stegen agreed a loan move to Ajax until the end of the season.

Across seven matches so far, ter Stegen has conceded 11 goals, though he also made an error in the Conference League play-offs. His contract at Barcelona, where he no longer has a future, runs until 2028.

Germany open Klopp's reign with an away trip to the Netherlands in the Nations League, with him reportedly considering calling up an XXL squad at the start of his era. The four-match international set is completed by two games against Greece and a home fixture against Serbia.