Why Wrexham will find it difficult to offload 110-goal Paul Mullin - but one transfer option highlighted that ‘makes a lot of sense’

Wrexham have been warned it will not be easy to offload Paul Mullin on a permanent basis, but one option “makes a lot of sense”.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Questions continue to be asked of how much longer three-time Player of the Year Mullin will be spending at SToK Racecourse. That is despite having 110 goals for the Red Dragons to his name and playing an important part in a historic run of three successive promotions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The 30-year-old frontman fell out of favour during the 2024-25 campaign, as he failed to make matchday squads, and faces further competition for places in North Wales following the arrival of Scottish striker Ryan Hardie.

Article continues below

Getty

DID YOU KNOW

It has been suggested Mullin will be allowed to move on, with a free transfer being mooted at one stage. Wrexham will find it tough to generate a fee for their fan favourite No.10 as he still has a year left to run on his contract.

WHAT TRANSFER INSIDER SAID

A loan switch may end up being the best choice for all concerned, with a transfer expert telling The Wrexham Insider: “I think he will go, but it’s whether that’s permanent or it might be a loan move. It will not be the easiest permanent deal to do. For him to go permanently, it’s a big outlay for Wrexham.

“People don’t realise but when players go, they do need these contracts paid up as well and it’s not that easy, especially when buying clubs can’t include that in a fee they pay to the selling club. It’s easier for Championship and Premier League clubs to do it, but at this level, because he’s not going to stay in the Championship, he’s going to be dropping down, it won’t be easy for someone to do it.

“Depending on which club go for him, I certainly wouldn’t rule a loan move out at this point. Obviously we know Wrexham have that good relationship with him, so maybe they would let him go and make it easier, to help him out. But a loan move makes a lot of sense at this stage.”

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MULLIN?

Mullin was one of the first marquee signings completed by Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney following their takeover of the club in 2021. He still has plenty of goals left in him, but needs regular game time in order to rediscover his spark.