News Matches
England vs Iran

Why was Maguire denied penalty for England against Iran? VAR decision explained

Gill Clark
7:15 PM IST 21/11/22
Harry Maguire World Cup
Harry Maguire was wrestled to the ground in the opening minutes of England's World Cup clash against Iran but his penalty appeals were turned down.
  • England take on Iran at World Cup
  • Maguire goes down in penalty area
  • Three Lions denied spot-kick

WHAT HAPPENED? England defender Maguire wanted a penalty in the opening minutes of the Three Lions' World Cup opener after being bundled to the ground at a corner by Rouzbeh Cheshmi. The Manchester United star argued with the referee but his appeals were waved away.

WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? The decision not to award the penalty was a controversial one as Cheshmi seemed to be holding Maguire before he went to ground. However, Maguire also had his arms over his marker which is likely why the decision was not given.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

England appeal to the referee for a penalty.

Maguire can't believe he's not been awarded a spot-kick.

THE REACTION: Former England midfielder and pundit Jermaine Jenas could not believe the decision had not gone the Three Lions' way. He told BBC Sport: "There's no point there where anybody is deciding to look at the ball. He's got no interest in winning the ball, Cheshmi has just dragged Maguire down. It's a bear hug, a ridiculous challenge."

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (India) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (India) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (India)