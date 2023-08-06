Why Lionel Messi snubbed ‘endless money’ to join Inter Miami & embrace ‘opportunity to change the sport’ in MLS

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami because he now has an “opportunity to change the sport”, says Jorge Mas, with “endless money” from elsewhere shunned.

Argentine icon left PSG as a free agent

Snubbed offers from Europe & Middle East

Making an immediate impact in America

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner had various options to consider when running down his contract at Paris Saint-Germain towards free agency. A return to Barcelona was speculated on, while lucrative contracts were said to have been offered from the Middle East. Messi snubbed those advances in order to chase the American dream with Inter Miami, with the Argentine enhancing his own profile and that of the game in the United States by linking up with a club that is co-owned by Manchester United and England legend David Beckham. That deal was 10 years in the making, with the all-time great talked into making a big career call.

WHAT THEY SAID: Inter Miami co-owner Mas has told the new podcast, Offside with Taylor Twellman: “I was at the facility every day, and I had an opportunity to talk to Lionel extensively. I asked him, ‘What are your aspirations? What are your dreams?’ Right? Like, ‘What do you want?’ We’re competing for the best player in the world with the powerhouses of global soccer and with endless money that we cannot compete with. So, I had to try to find what makes Lionel Messi tick. What can we offer that someone else can’t? In this country, Lionel Messi has the opportunity to change the sport. If he would have stayed at PSG, wasn’t gonna change the sport. If he returned to Barcelona, either. And going to Saudi, wasn’t gonna change the sport there.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has made an immediate impact in the States, with five goals scored through his opening three appearances. Mas added on the mercurial 2022 World Cup winner: “Lionel Messi is a competitive beast. What I’ve seen, just in small little details and examples of things that he’s done with his team-mates at the training centre, is amazing. [We] have high expectations, but mine, so far, in this very short time period of interacting with him, I’ve been blown away.”

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Messi is boosting his own brand after heading to Florida, while his mere presence in the Sunshine State is attracting a new audience – including plenty of A-list stars – to DRV PNK Stadium. Inter Miami will be back in Leagues Cup action against FC Dallas on Sunday.