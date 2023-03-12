Joao Felix has delivered a mixed bag for Chelsea following his arrival from Atletico Madrid, with his latest outing seeing him hooked at half-time.

Portuguese signed in winter window

Has only one goal to his name

Lasted just 45 minutes against Foxes

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal international forward is taking in an initial loan spell at Stamford Bridge, with it possible that a permanent transfer will be explored in the summer window. The 23-year-old has registered just one goal for Chelsea so far, through seven appearances, and saw an effort chalked off against Leicester following a VAR review. Felix also hit the post in that contest, while finding himself on the receiving end of a heavy challenge from Ricardo Pereira, and was replaced at the interval against the Foxes by Conor Gallagher.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked whether that decision was due to a knock being picked up or a change in approach being favoured, Blues boss Graham Potter told reporters: “Tactically I wanted to use an extra midfielder. I felt we needed someone who could ball win, a different profile and I thought Conor was fantastic.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Felix was a threat during his 45-minute outing at the King Power Stadium, he did lose possession inside his own half as Patson Daka cancelled out Ben Chilwell’s opening goal in what would become a 3-1 victory for Chelsea.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Felix will be hoping to contribute more over the coming weeks, as questions are asked of whether he is worth investing another big transfer fee in, with the attacker needing to prove to Potter and Co that he can deliver when it matters most.