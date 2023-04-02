Why Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is a ‘bit disappointed’ after returning from injury & getting back among the goals

Gabriel Jesus is back among the goals at Arsenal and the ambitious Brazilian is a “bit disappointed” not to be seeing more game time for the Gunners.

Forward spent three months out of action

Underwent surgery on knee problem

Bagged a brace in win over Leeds

WHAT HAPPENED? Mikel Arteta has made a point of easing the 25-year-old striker back into his plans following a three-month spell on the sidelines with a serious knee injury that required surgery. Jesus was handed his first Premier League start since returning to fitness in a 4-1 victory over Leeds – with his first goals since October 1 recorded in that contest as he bagged a brace – and the former Manchester City star says he is ready to play more of a prominent role for the Gunners over the coming weeks.

WHAT THEY SAID: Jesus has told Arsenal Media of his comeback and being replaced just after the hour mark against Leeds: “I love challenges. Obviously with an injury and when there’s surgery involved, it’s not easy but if God gives me this challenge, it’s because I can survive and come back stronger. I remember day one of rehab, working hard and thinking about the way to come back. If I don’t work hard, I’ll come back soft. Obviously, every player wants to play the full 90 minutes, I think I’m ready to play more minutes. However, when the ref said to me I was going off, I was a little bit disappointed because I want to play, but of course I respect the manager and the other players as well. So, it was 60 minutes, but I enjoyed it a lot.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jesus is now up to seven goals for Arsenal, following his move to Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2022, and will be hoping to reach at least double figures before the end of the season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Jesus has helped the Gunners to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, with there just nine games left for them to navigate in an ongoing bid to land a first top-flight crown since the fabled ‘Invincibles’ of 2003-04.