Who will be on the USMNT roster for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

The World Cup qualifying journey is over. A combined total of 38 players have led the United States back to the biggest stage, sealing a ticket to Qatar after navigating the rough waters of CONCACAF.

But, over the next few months, those 38 players will have to be narrowed down to 23 (or perhaps 26 if a rumored roster-size increase comes to fruition).

Throughout the USMNT's World Cup qualifying run, Gregg Berhalter has routinely pointed to depth, to the team's next man up mentality.

As Qatar looms, however, there is only so much room on the plane, and there are only so many players that can be brought on the World Cup journey

Much will likely change over the next few months, and players that are not among those 38 who appeared in qualifying could certainly leap into the picture.

One only has to look at DeAndre Yedlin's rapid rise in 2014 to show just how important a good run of form could be for a young player come World Cup time.

But what will the USMNT's World Cup roster likely look like? Who are the 23 players that are most likely to head to Qatar?

Here's a look at what the U.S. could look like by the time the tournament kicks off later this year:

Goalkeepers

Zack Steffen, Matt Turner, Gabriel Slonina

In consideration: Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson, Brad Guzan

Steffen and Turner are absolute locks, with the pair set to battle it out to be the USMNT's No.1 in the coming months.

The result of that race may very well come down to the last moment, as Turner moves to Arsenal this summer hoping to take his game to a different level in the Premier League.

With both potentially being backups at club level by the time Qatar rolls around, Berhalter will have a tough choice to make if it gets that far.

For the third spot, teams traditionally turn to either an experienced veteran or a rising up-and-comer to be rewarded with a first taste of a World Cup. That up-and-comer is certainly Slonina, likely the USMNT's goalkeeper of the future.

Given how rapid his rise has been, it is almost impossible to predict how far along the Chicago Fire teenager could be by the time Qatar rolls around, but he very well could be one of the three best goalkeepers in American soccer.

But if Berhalter does go the veteran route, there is a favorite in Johnson and a World Cup veteran in Guzan that could certainly help the squad.

Defenders

Reggie Cannon, Sergino Dest, Chris Richards, James Sands, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman.

In consideration: John Brooks, George Bello, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Joe Scally, Erik Palmer-Brown, Mark McKenzie, Matt Miazga

The USMNT has a wealth of fullbacks, but you should be able to pencil in Dest and Antonee Robinson as your two starters.

Dest also provides cover on the left, with right back options like Cannon and Yedlin also in the mix.

If Berhalter wants more versatility, Scally is also available, although the Borussia Monchengladbach youngster has not quite broken through with the national team yet.

The bigger questions are at centerback, namely with John Brooks.

Berhalter has not closed the door on Brooks' return but, having been left out of the squad for several windows, what can the 2014 World Cup veteran do now to play his way back?

The U.S. has a legitimate starting pairing in Zimmerman and Miles Robinson, but look for Chris Richards to potentially play his way into that conversation in the coming months.

Sands, meanwhile, is a versatility option, offering depth in midfield and at centerback but, if Berhalter wants a pure central defender, Long would be the likely call-up.

Midfielders

Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Gianluca Busio, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah

In consideration: Cristian Roldan, Sebastian Lletget, Djordje Mihailovic

A fairly straight-forward group here, with McKennie, Musah and Adams pencilled in as the starters in an ideal world.

Acosta offers a backup to Adams as a more defensive-minded midfielder while De la Torre, like Musah, is a great ball-carrying midfielder to connect to the attack.

Busio, meanwhile, is the wildcard given his creativity, as he could be a valuable substitute in games that require a little something extra in the midfield.

Forwards

Brenden Aaronson, Jesus Ferreira, Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi, Gio Reyna, Tim Weah

In consideration: Paul Arriola, Jordan Morris, Josh Sargent, Jordan Pefok, Matthew Hoppe, Daryl Dike, Konrad de la Fuente, Gyasi Zardes

This is likely the toughest area of the field to narrow down, simply because there are still so many questions about the striker position.

The U.S. has plenty of wingers - perhaps too many - which is why veterans like Arriola and Morris may be left on the outside looking in. Pulisic, Aaronson, Reyna and Weah are all locks, leaving few spots open in that area.

At striker, Pepi looks like the guy, although a lot can change in the next seven months or so, particularly if his struggles at Augsburg continue.

There are plenty of contenders for those spots, so it may very well come down to form this fall to determine who will be on the plane to Qatar.