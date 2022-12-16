'Who is Ronaldo?' - Al-Nassr president denies negotiations with superstar free agent

The president of Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr has laughed off suggestions his side are poised to make the marquee signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

All-time great released by Man Utd

Linked with clubs around the world

No decision on next move as yet

WHAT HAPPENED? Various landing spots have been mooted for Portuguese superstar Ronaldo since it was announced that his lucrative contract at Manchester United had been terminated and that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner would become a free agent. A mega-money offer from the Middle East is said to have been presented to the 37-year-old forward, but Musalli Al Muammar is reluctant to be drawn on the rumours that claim he is about to snap up the all-time great.

WHAT THEY SAID: Al Muammar has said in a video captured by Ali Al-Enezi when asked if a deal for a modern day icon is close to completion: “Who is Ronaldo? I don't know him.”

The Al-Nassr chief went on to tell the SSC Sports Channel when quizzed on the same subject: “Ronaldo is busy with the World Cup and I don't think that he is in negotiations with anyone.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo’s involvement at the 2022 World Cup actually came to a close when Portugal suffered a shock defeat to Morocco at the quarter-final stage and he has been spending time training with former club Real Madrid since seeing the curtain come down on an eventful tournament in Qatar, where he made more headlines while stuck on the bench than he did out on the field.

WHAT NEXT? No decision on Ronaldo’s next move has been made as yet, despite the strong likes to teams in Saudi Arabia, with there still speculation to be found regarding supposed interest from Premier League rivals of Manchester United.