Check out the court stars who will be wowing the Wimbledon masses this summer

Wimbledon, officially known as The Championships, is the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in the world. Held annually at the All England Club in London, it is the only Grand Slam event played exclusively on grass.

We've come a very long way since local Wimbledon man, Spencer Gore, reigned supreme as the first Men's Singles champion in 1877 and Britain's Maud Watson saw off 12 other competitors to claim the first Women's Singles champion in 1884. This guide will give you a rundown of the current ATP and WTA Tour stars who look to have the best chance of securing Grand Slam glory at Wimbledon this July.

The grass court tennis season is now in full swing, and that can mean only one thing: we’re excitedly counting down until another fantastic fortnight of top-notch action from the Wimbledon Championships begins. Before the start of the official tournament, qualifying takes place from Monday, June 23 to Thursday, June 26 at Roehampton’s Community Sport Centre. The main draws, consisting of 128 players apiece, get underway on Monday, June 30, and they culminate with the women’s final on Saturday, July 1, 2 and the men’s final on Sunday, July 13.

Legends of the sport have all tasted success at Wimbledon down the years. Homegrown talents such as Fred Perry and Andy Murray mesmerised the Wimbledon masses in the past. More recently, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have called the shots, and who can forget the heroics of Roger Federer and Pete Sampras, who lifted the trophy aloft on Centre Court eight times and seven times, respectively.

While only eight different male winners have been crowned Wimbledon champions since 2000, in contrast, the women’s singles has proved to be a more unpredictable spectacle, with eight different winners succeeding in each of the past eight editions. Of course, there have been some dominant and memorable female performances at SW19.

Serena Williams was the last woman to clinch back-to-back Wimbledon titles when she sealed her 7th success at the All England Club in 2016. Her sister, Venus, was also a multiple Wimbledon winner, bagging five trophies between 2000-2008. Martina Navratilova and Steffi Graf were also regular victors at the London Grand Slam. Navratilova tops the honours list with 9 titles, while Graf collected seven, like Serena Williams.

Let GOAL help take you through all the big names who will be taking to the Wimbledon grass courts during the third Grand Slam of 2025, how to get Wimbledon tickets, and how you can watch and stream all the action.

Who is playing in the Wimbledon Men's Singles 2025?

Jannik Sinner

Getty Images

2024 proved to be a breakthrough year for Jannik Sinner. The 23-year-old Italian claimed his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open at the start of last year, and he finished off the Slam season by capturing the US Open crown at Flushing Meadows in September. He maintained his momentum at the start of 2025, retaining his crown in Melbourne and his No. 1 world ranking.

Sinner’s stunning run at the French Open at Roland Garros was only halted by a sublime Carlos Alcaraz in the final. He now looks to reach his first-ever Wimbledon final. Sinner may not have progressed further than the semis during previous Wimbledon campaigns, but he did reign supreme at the prestigious Halle grass event last year and will fancy his chances of adding to his Grand Slam hoard.

Number of Grand Slam titles: 3

Best Wimbledon performance: Semi-finalist in 2023

Carlos Alcaraz

Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz claimed back-to-back Grand Slam crowns for the first time when winning the French Open and Wimbledon last year. The Spaniard will now be looking to repeat that feat following his recent success at Roland Garros. In winning the French Open, Alcaraz captured his fifth grand slam title.

If successful at Wimbledon again, he will join an illustrious list of players who have become hat-trick heroes at SW19. That list includes Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Pete Sampras and Bjorn Borg.

Number of Grand Slam titles: 5

Best Wimbledon performance: Winner in 2023 & 2024

Novak Djokovic

Getty Images

Djokovic has won a record-breaking 24 Grand Slams during his amazing career, with seven of those titles coming on the grass at Wimbledon. While his regular career rivals, such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray have hung up their racquets, the Serb’s quest for further success continues.

If Djokovic reaches the Wimbledon final this year, he will equal Federer’s record of competing in seven straight title matches on Centre Court. He is also currently just one trophy triumph behind Federer in the all-time Wimbledon honours list. However, 2024 proved to be the first year since 2017 that Djokovic failed to claim one of the major crowns, and he hasn’t tasted Grand Slam success since the 2023 US Open. He has underperformed by his high standards of late, but those who write him off do so at their peril.

Number of Grand Slam titles: 24

Best Wimbledon performance: Winner in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021 & 2022

Alexander Zverev

Getty Images

Alexander Zverev is one of the most talented players on the ATP Tour, who is yet to claim a major title. However, he has been a consistent performer in recent standout events, progressing to the last-8 stage and beyond in 7 of the last 10 Grand Slams.

The German, who grabbed Olympic gold in 2021 and who’s been crowned ATP Finals king twice, is yet to find his spark at Wimbledon, though and hasn’t progressed past the fourth round stage in eight previous appearances. None of these 24 ATP Tour title wins have come on grass. Will this be the year when he steps it up in SW19?

Number of Grand Slam titles: 0

Best Wimbledon performance: Fourth round in 2017, 2021 & 2024

Jack Draper

Getty Images

British hopes look to lie with Jack Draper, who reached the 2024 US Open semis. He made another huge breakthrough when he won the Indian Wells title earlier this year.

The 23-year-old Londoner will need to step it up again if he’s going to reach the business end of proceedings during Wimbledon fortnight, though. He was knocked out in the 4th round at this year’s Australian and French Opens and was ousted during opening week in all three of his previous Wimbledon appearances.

Number of Grand Slam titles: 0

Best Wimbledon performance: Second round in 2022 & 2024

Who is playing in the Wimbledon Women's Singles 2025?

Aryna Sabalenka

Getty Images

Aryna Sabalenka likes to go deep when it matters most. It’s been three straight Slam finals for the Minsk-born star. Further study also reveals that the WTA’s top-ranked player has reached the second week/quarter finals at her previous ten straight Grand Slams, a run that stretches back to the 2022 US Open.

However, despite being involved in last-4 stage encounters at Wimbledon in both 2021 and 2023, it’s the one Slam where she’s failed to secure a spot in the final. She was absent from both the 2022 & 2024 editions of the grass-court extravaganza, though. Will the 3-time Grand Slam champion last the distance in London this time around?

Number of Grand Slam titles: 3

Best Wimbledon performance: Semi-finalist in 2021 & 2023

Iga Swiatek

Getty Images

Iga Swiatek is renowned as the clay queen, having won the French Open in four of the past six years, but she's looked vulnerable at the other Grand Slams. The Pole hasn’t reached a Slam final since claiming her fourth title at Roland Garros over a year ago.

Last year ended on a low note for Swiatek as she pulled out of a number of events after terminating her highly successful coaching partnership with Tomasz Wiktorowski. Similar to Sabalenka, Swiatek has struggled on the grass courts of Wimbledon, only reaching the quarter-final stage on one previous occasion.

Number of Grand Slam titles: 5

Best Wimbledon performance: Quarter-finalist in 2023

Coco Gauff

Getty Images

Coco Gauff will still be flying high following her stunning success at Roland Garros earlier this month. It was a welcome return to form for the American, who is still only 21 years of age. Before the start of this year’s French Open, she hadn’t progressed past the last-8 stage of the previous three Grand Slams.

Gauff will be hoping to maintain her momentum at Wimbledon, a tournament where she had underperformed in the past. Amazingly, in six previous appearances at SW19, the Atlanta-born star has never reached the quarter-finals.

Number of Grand Slam titles: 2

Best Wimbledon performance: Fourth round in 2019, 2021 & 2024

Elena Rybakina

Getty Images

Elena Rybakina's career has been plagued by illness and injury, and her 2024 Grand Slam campaign ended on a sour note when she had to withdraw from the US Open before her 2nd round match.

The Kazakh player has made a steady start to 2025, reaching the fourth round at both the Australian and French Opens, but she’ll be hoping to step up her efforts on grass. Rybakina memorably lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish aloft on Wimbledon’s Centre Court and reached the semi-finals at the London Slam twelve months ago.

Number of Grand Slam titles: 1

Best Wimbledon performance: Winner in 2022

Mirra Andreeva

Getty Images

Cannes resident Mirra Andreeva continues to cause a stir on the WTA Tour. Having celebrated prestigious tournament wins in the Dubai Championships and the Indian Wells Open at the tender age of 17, earlier this year, she is now looking to make an impact on the Grand Slam scene.

Andreeva made her first-ever 1st round exit in a Grand Slam at Wimbledon last year, and she’ll be keen to make amends this time around.

Number of Grand Slam titles: 0

Best Wimbledon performance: Fourth round in 2023

How to watch or stream the Wimbledon Championships 2025

In the UK, the BBC will be broadcasting free-to-air coverage of the Wimbledon Championships daily via their channels (BBC One and BBC Two) with matches also accessible on-demand via their streaming platform, BBC iPlayer. In the United States, Wimbledon 2025 will be shown live on ESPN+, with streaming available via the ESPN+ app. This is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV and many others. One month of ESPN+ is $10.99 (1 month (disney+/hulu) of ESPN+ is $14.99, 1 month (disney+/hulu no ads) of ESPN+ is $24.99), and 1 year costs $109.99.

US tennis fans can also stream matches live with a subscription to Fubo. Fubo packages start from $79.99 a month and offer all-inclusive free 7-day trials before you pay. Fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 200+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Fubo is the ultimate choice for avid sports fans as it provides access to many popular sports, including NBA, MLB, NHL & MLS. International soccer fans can enjoy the world’s best leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga. Most Fubo plans allow you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

Watch Wimbledon 2025 from anywhere with a VPN

