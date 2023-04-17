Who is DIDE? Masked rapper claims to be Premier League footballer to send fans into a frenzy over his real identity

Masked rapper DIDE claims to be a Premier League footballer, and has just dropped his latest track, but who actually is he?

Rapper claims to be footballer

Fans speculate over his identity

Who is the masked star?

WHAT HAPPENED? DIDE has got football fans all in a fluster over his identity following the release of his new song 'Thrill.' Social media is awash with speculation over the rapper's real identity and the possibility that he could be a Premier League footballer. "Rapper at home Footballer on the pitch⁣" is the bold claim from DIDE's Instagram profile - but who is he?

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lots of big names have already been thrown into the frame from fans. Some fans have claimed the masked rapper is either Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah or team-mate Bukaya Sako. There have also been suggestions that Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, Chelsea's Noni Madueke or Arsenal's Reiss Nelson could actually be the man in the mask.

WHAT NEXT? DIDE is still yet to reveal his true identity so fans will have to keep guessing for now until the mask finally comes off.