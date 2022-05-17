Who has qualified for Champions League 2022-23? Every confirmed group stage contender

Lifting the Champions League trophy aloft remains the ultimate dream for heavyweight outfits across Europe, with many of those already putting themselves in contention for a shot at the crown in 2022-23.

As domestic campaigns draw to a close in the current campaign, the race is on to secure final standings that allow a place among the continental elite to be taken up.

There will be plenty of familiar names and faces on show when another epic battle for the most prestigious of prizes begins, but who is already assured of a place in the group stage? GOAL takes a look…

Who has qualified for Champions League 2022-23?

Top-four finishes in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and Bundesliga are enough to secure entry into the group stage of the Champions League, while two automatic spots are up for grabs in France and Portugal.

Title-winning outfits from the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria will also make it through, while UEFA-imposed sanctions will need to be lifted in Russia in order for their champions to take up a regular spot in the groups.

There are still plenty of places up for grabs within a star-studded list of 24 clubs, but the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain know that they will be back for more next season.

The teams that have already qualified for Champions League 2022-23 can be found in the table below:

Team Country Liverpool England Manchester City England Chelsea England Real Madrid Spain Barcelona Spain Atletico Madrid Spain Sevilla Spain AC Milan Italy Inter Italy Juventus Italy Napoli Italy Bayern Munich Germany RB Leipzig Germany Bayer Leverkusen Germany Borussia Dortmund Germany Paris Saint-Germain France Porto Portugal Sporting Portugal Ajax Netherlands Club Brugge Belgium Red Bull Salzburg Austria Celtic Scotland

When will Champions League 2022-23 begin & how many teams are involved?

The group stage of the Champions League is made up of 32 teams placed into eight pockets of four teams.

As mentioned, 24 sides gain entry through their domestic league position, while the winners of the previous year’s Champions League and Europa League are also guaranteed group stage berths.

Six sides will progress to that point through the Champions Path and League Path play-off rounds.

In total, 79 teams will take in the 2022-23 Champions League from across 54 of the 55 UEFA member associations – with Lichtenstein being the only exception as they do not have an organised domestic league.

𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟐

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏



Chelsea have their name on the Champions League trophy for the second time 🏆 #UCL #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/PDeaO66F8S — GOAL (@goal) May 29, 2021

The first preliminary round will get underway on June 21, a matter of weeks after the 2021-22 campaign comes to a close, while the first qualifying round begins on July 5.

Matchday One in the group stage will be staged on September 6 and 7, with matches held on a weekly basis through to November 2.

The draw for the group stage is due to be held on August 25, with it at that point that the true giants of European football will begin to plot their course through to the final.

Where will Champions League 2022-23 final be held?

All of those taking part in the 2022-23 Champions League will be hoping to make their way to the final on June 10, 2023 – with the continental campaign being extended longer than usual due to the mid-season 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul is due to play host to the final, at the third time of asking.

That venue was due to stage a European showpiece in 2020, only for the coronavirus outbreak to scupper those plans, while more rescheduling had to be overseen a year later as Covid-19 continued to pose a threat to billions around the world.

An iconic ground will get its moment in 2023, though, and will be hoping to deliver a spectacle to match the 2005 final when Liverpool fought back from three goals down to prevail on penalties against AC Milan in a contest that will forever be known at Anfield as the ‘Miracle of Istanbul’.