Which Premier League players are at the Africa Cup of Nations 2023?

GOAL takes a look at the Premier League players who are scheduled to take part in the 2023 AFCON finals.

The 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations is around the corner with multiple African nations vying to get their hands on the ultimate prize.

While the tournament is heading towards a staggering start, the AFCON 2023 will kick start in the middle of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign. Multiple players from the English premier division clubs will miss out on action in England to take part in the competition.

Article continues below

Getty Images

While Liverpool will miss their talismanic winger, Mohamed Salah, Manchester United will be without the likes of Andre Onana and Sofyan Amrabat to name a few. GOAL takes a look at all the players who will miss the Premier League action as they will be donning their international outfits in Ivory Coast.

WHEN DOES THE AFCON 2023 START AND END?

The Africa Cup of Nations will kick start from Saturday 14 January 2024 with hosts Ivory Coast locking horns with Guinea-Bissau in the opening encounter. The intriguing fixture will kick-start at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the US and 8:00 pm GMT in the UK.

The knockout round of the competition will begin from 27 January 2023 with 16 teams still fighting for the ultimate prize. The final of the scintillating event will take place on 11 February 2024 at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Ivory Coast.

This means that a few players could be out of action for almost a month as they'll be on international duty.

WHICH PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYERS WILL PARTICIPATE IN THE AFCON 2023?

Seventeen out of 20 Premier League clubs will have one or multiple absentees during the Africa Cup of Nations with their players touted to represent their respective nations.

The table below gives a detailed list of the players flying out for the AFCON 2023 alongside their clubs and the nations they are going to represent in the showpiece event.