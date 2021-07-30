Which country has won the most Olympic gold medals in football?

With some sporting luminaries taking part over the years, who has been most successful? Goal takes a look

The World Cup may be the pinnacle of international football, but the Olympics tournaments hold plenty of prestige as well.

Football was first included in the Olympic Games in 1900 and has featured at every edition since except for 1932, while women's football has been a feature of the Games since 1996.

Some of the best players in the world have graced the competition over the decades, but which teams have been most successful?

Goal takes a look at the men's and women's teams with the most Olympic gold medals.

Which men's football team has won most Olympic gold medals?

Country Gold Silver Bronze Hungary 3 (1952, 1964, 1968) 1 (1972) 1 (1960) Great Britain 3 (1900, 1908, 1912) 0 0 Argentina 2 (2004, 2008) 2 (1928, 1996) 0 Soviet Union 2 (1956, 1988) 0 3 (1972, 1976, 1980) Uruguay 2 (1924, 1928) 0 0 Brazil 1 (2016) 3 (1984, 1988, 2012) 2 (1996, 2008) Yugoslavia 1 (1960) 3 (1948, 1952, 1956) 1 (1984) Poland 1 (1972) 2 (1976, 1992) 0 Spain 1 (1992) 2 (1920, 2000) 0 East Germany 1 (1976) 1 (1980) 1 (1972) Nigeria 1 (1996) 1 (2008) 1 (2016) France 1 (1984) 1 (1990) 0 Czechoslovakia 1 (1980) 1 (1964) 0 Italy 1 (1936) 0 2 (1928, 2004) Sweden 1 (1948) 0 2 (1924, 1952) Belgium 1 (1920) 0 1 (1900) Mexico 1 (2012) 0 0 Canada 1 (1904) 0 0 Cameroon 1 (2000) 0 0

Hungary and Great Britain hold the record for most Olympic gold medals in men's football with three golds each.

As well as winning gold in 1952, 1964 and 1968, Hungary also won silver in 1972 and bronze in 1960.

Great Britain, which does not always compete in the Olympics football tournament, won gold in 1900, 1908 and 1912.

Argentina, the Soviet Union and Uruguay follow with two golds each, with the Argentines also winning silver twice and the Soviets earning bronze on three occasions.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero were part of Argentina's 2008 Olympic gold-medal winning team, while Carlos Tevez was a key player for the Albiceleste in 2004. Javier Mascherano was part of both teams.

Fourteen teams have won gold medals once, including traditional heavyweights such as Brazil, Spain and Italy.

Brazil have won the most Olympic medals overall, with three silvers and two bronzes in addition to the gold they won in 2016.

Neymar, Rafinha and Gabriel Jesus were part of Brazil's gold medal-winning side. Jesus' Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola also boasts an Olympic gold, having played in Spain's successful team of 1992 alongside Luis Enrique and Alfonso.

While no African team has yet won the World Cup, two of the continent's representatives have won Olympic gold, with Nigeria clinching it in 1996 followed by Cameroon in 2000.

Which women's football team has won most Olympic gold medals?

Country Gold Silver Bronze USWNT 4 (1996, 2004, 2008, 2012) 1 (2000) 0 Germany 1 (2016) 0 3 (2000, 2004, 2008) Norway 1 (2000) 0 1 (1996)

With four gold medals, the U.S. women's national team are the most successful team in the history of women's football at the Olympics.

Women's football was first introduced to the Olympics in the 1996 edition of the games and the USWNT have been a dominant force, winning four of the first five tournaments, picking up silver in the second edition.

The other women's football teams to win gold are Norway (Sydney 2000) and Germany (Rio de Janeiro 2016). The Germans have three bronze medals too, while Norway have one.

Brazil have two silver medals, while Japan, Sweden and China each finished second once. Canada, meanwhile, have won two bronze medals.

USWNT stars Tobin Heath, Mia Hamm, Carli Lloyd and Hope Solo are two-time gold medallists, while Shannon Boxx, Christie Rampone, Heather Mitts and Heather O'Reilly are three-time winners.