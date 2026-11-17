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Egypt face an important clash away to hosts Malawi, aiming to officially seal qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals, in a fresh test for coach Ali Maher's side, who are looking to extend their winning run and confirm their superiority in Group B.

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Egypt head coach Ali Maher has named his starting line-up for the clash with Malawi at the Bingu National Stadium, in the fourth round of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Pharaohs go in with confidence sky-high. They thrashed Malawi 5-0 when the sides met last Friday in the third round, and another win would underline their dominance and take them a step closer to sealing qualification.

Maher has made two changes from that game. Marwan Attia comes into midfield in place of Ahmed Sayed "Zizo", while Karim Hafez gets his chance at left-back at the expense of Ahmed Fattouh.

Egypt line up as follows:

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Goalkeeper: Mostafa Shobeir.

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Defence: Mohamed Hany, Ramy Rabia, Hossam Abdelmaguid, Karim Hafez.

Midfield: Mohanad Lasheen, Marwan Attia, Nasser Maher.

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Attack: Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet, Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush.

On the bench: Mohamed El Shenawy, Mahdy Soliman, Tarek Alaa, Ahmed Fattouh, Mahmoud El Wensh, Mahmoud Marei, Ahmed Sayed "Zizo", Mahmoud Saber, Mohamed Shehata, Ibrahim Adel, Haitham Hassan and Hamza Abdelkarim.

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Egypt top Group B with 7 points, ahead of second-placed Angola on goal difference. Malawi are third on 3 points, and South Sudan prop up the table without a point.

The stakes are high. Victory would take the Pharaohs to 10 points and guarantee qualification for the finals with two rounds to spare, with Egypt already comfortably placed in the race for one of the group's two tickets.

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Under the qualifying rules, the top two in each group go through to the continental tournament, which Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will host in 2027.

Salah celebration reignites debate over all-time top scorer

Away from the Malawi game, the Egypt camp threw a special celebration for captain Mohamed Salah. The players and Maher's coaching staff made a point of honouring their star after the controversy over his scoring record for the national team.

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The Egyptian Football Association posted photos on its official social media accounts of Salah holding a cake bearing the number 70. That's how many goals he has scored in an Egypt shirt, according to statistics that count all of his international goals.

Plenty of supporters believed the former Liverpool captain had already become Egypt's all-time top scorer. He scored twice in the 5-0 rout of Malawi to take his tally to 70, overtaking the 69-goal record held by former Pharaohs head coach Hossam Hassan.

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Then FIFA reopened the file. The governing body amended the data on its official website and put Salah's international tally at 68, not 70. By FIFA's count, Hossam Hassan stays top of Egypt's all-time scoring list with 69 goals.

Swaziland match behind the dispute

The disagreement dates back to a friendly against Swaziland, now known as Eswatini, in March 2013, which Egypt won 10-0.

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Salah scored twice that day, but FIFA's records don't count either goal. Egypt made a large number of substitutions, so the fixture failed to meet the requirements for an official full international.

Inconsistencies in FIFA's own published data have only fuelled the row. A FIFA report last June had Salah on 68 goals before the Malawi match, but the website later revised that figure to 66, leaving him on 68 after his latest brace.

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The Egyptian Football Association is celebrating Salah on 70 goals. FIFA is sticking to a different number. That leaves the identity of the Pharaohs' all-time top scorer caught between the domestic figures and the officially recognised international statistics.