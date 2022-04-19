When did Liverpool last do 'the double' over Man Utd?

Liverpool spent much of the early Premier League era being forced to watch on as arch-rivals Manchester United cemented dominance of the domestic scene, but Jurgen Klopp has delivered a reversal in fortune for the Reds and they are now the ones chasing down title glory on an annual basis.

There remains little to choose between decorated clubs from Anfield and Old Trafford on the trophy front, with both boasting 66 trophies to their name over the course of distinguished histories – with the Red Devils currently one in front, 20 to 19, when it comes to top-flight crowns.

Liverpool are hoping to level that score in 2021-22, with the potential there for meetings with their arch-rivals to edge them a step closer towards that goal. The Reds could secure a rare league double over their fiercest foes when locking horns again in April, but when did they last achieve that feat? GOAL takes a look…

When did Liverpool last do 'the double' over Manchester United?

As United swept their way to 13 Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson, they enjoyed six ‘doubles’ over Liverpool in the English top flight.

During the same period, from 1992 to 2013, the Reds took six points from the Red Devils on three occasions.

The feat has only been achieved three times since then – once by Liverpool and twice by United – which goes to show how difficult it is to claim back-to-back successes in any given campaign in a fixture that always has so much riding on it.

You have to turn the clock back to 2013-14 to find the last time in which Liverpool did the ‘double’ – in what was United’s first campaign after seeing Ferguson head into retirement.

A fourth-minute goal from Daniel Sturridge proved to be the difference in an early-season meeting at Anfield on September 1 of that campaign, while Steven Gerrard netted two penalties and Luis Suarez put the seal on a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford on March 16, 2014.

Liverpool vs Man Utd 'doubles' in the Premier League era:

Season Results 1996-97 Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool Liverpool 1-3 Man Utd 2000-01 Man Utd 0-1 Liverpool Liverpool 2-0 Man Utd 2001-02 Liverpool 3-1 Man Utd Man Utd 0-1 Liverpool 2002-03 Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd Man Utd 4-0 Liverpool 2004-05 Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd 2006-07 Man Utd 2-0 Liverpool Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd 2007-08 Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd Man Utd 3-0 Liverpool 2008-09 Liverpool 2-1 Man Utd Man Utd 1-4 Liverpool 2012-13 Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool 2013-14 Liverpool 1-0 Man Utd Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool 2014-15 Man Utd 3-0 Liverpool Liverpool 1-2 Man Utd 2015-16 Man Utd 3-1 Liverpool Liverpool 0-1 Man Utd

Can Liverpool do ‘the double’ over Manchester United in 2021-22?

After waiting eight years to complete a league double over United, Liverpool have the opportunity to get back into that habit during the 2021-22 campaign.

Even during their title-winning season of 2019-20, the Reds could only muster a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

They have enjoyed memorable 4-2 and 5-0 wins in the backyard of Manchester rivals since then, but were held to a goalless draw at Anfield last time out.

An opportunity to right that wrong is set to present itself on April 19, 2022.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are once again preparing to play host to the Red Devils in a contest that sees them chasing down another Premier League crown, while United are sweating on a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

MANCHESTER UNITED 0-5 LIVERPOOL.



MOHAMED SALAH HAT-TRICK. pic.twitter.com/v3kA8WQcAP — GOAL (@goal) October 24, 2021

Liverpool put down another considerable marker when hitting five goals at Old Trafford on October 24, 2021, with Mohamed Salah grabbing a hat-trick in that fixture as Naby Keita and Diogo Jota also got in on the act – while Paul Pogba saw red for the hosts.