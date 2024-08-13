When is the Carabao Cup second round draw? Time, teams, stream & how to watch

Everything you need to know about the draw for the second round and how to watch live.

The 2024/25 Carabao Cup is set to begin this week, featuring some exciting matchups right from the start.

Having finished bottom of the Premier League, Sheffield United don't receive a first-round bye and will face Wrexham at Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening, while two of the Championship's strong contenders, Leeds United and Middlesbrough, will lock horns against each other on Wednesday night.

A total of 32 first-round fixtures are scheduled across Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Burnley and Luton Town will be among the teams in the draw for the second round, along with the 13 Premier League clubs not involved in European competitions this season.

The other seven Premier League sides with European commitments, including defending champions Liverpool, will enter the tournament in the third round.

So what date is the second round draw and what time will it take place? GOAL takes a look, plus how to watch it live on TV or stream online.

When is the Carabao Cup second-round draw?

What: Carabao Cup second-round draw When: Wednesday, August 14 Time: 10:15 pm BST/ 5:15 pm ET

The Carabao Cup second-round draw will take place on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. It is scheduled to get underway at approximately a late time of 10:15 pm BST for fans in the UK. It translates to 5:15 pm ET/ 2:15 pm PT for viewers residing in the United States (US).

How to watch & stream the Carabao Cup second-round draw?

The 2024/25 Carabao Cup second-round draw will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with streaming available on Sky Go or the NOW TV app in the United Kingdom.

Alternatively, fans can watch it for free on Sky Sports Football's official YouTube channel.

Which teams are in the Carabao Cup second-round draw?

Like the first round, the second round fixtures will be regionalised, with clubs split into north and south sections to limit the travel involved during midweek EFL cup games.

The ball numbers for the draw have not yet been confirmed, but alongside all of the winners of the first-round ties that take place this week, the 13 Premier League teams who are not competing in Europe this season will also join the draw, which this year includes Newcastle United and West Ham United following their slightly underwhelming seasons last time out.

Big boys Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool and Aston Villa will all get a bye to the third stage of the competition.

When are the Carabao Cup second-round games played?

The Carabao Cup second-round matches are set to occur during the week starting August 26. Most fixtures are expected to be played on Tuesday, August 27, and Wednesday, August 28.

Sky Sports subscribers can stream every Carabao Cup game through new streaming service, Sky Sports+.