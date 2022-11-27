When is the FA Cup third round draw 2022-23? Date, time, teams & where to watch

Everything you need to know about the FA Cup third round draw in the 2022-23 campaign

The magic of the FA Cup is alive and well in 2022-23, with one of the most eagerly-anticipated dates in the English football calendar almost upon us – third round draw day.

It is at this stage that sides from the Premier League and Championship join the party, with there still non-league representation to be found as supposed minnows dream of giant killings.

So, when does the draw take place and which teams will be in the hat? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

When is the 2022-23 FA Cup third round draw?

What: FA Cup third round draw Date: November 28, 2022 Time: 7pm GMT TV channel: BBC Two

The draw for the third round of the FA Cup will take place on Monday November 28, 2022. It will start at 7pm GMT (2pm ET).

Which teams are in the 2022-23 FA Cup third round draw?

A total of 64 teams will be involved in the FA Cup third round, with all of those hoping to head down a path that leads to Wembley Stadium and major silverware. It is at this stage that the big boys enter the fray, with shoulders set to be rubbed with teams from further down the football pyramid.

You can see the ball numbers for the draw below:

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Birmingham City

5. Blackburn Rovers

6. Blackpool

7. Brentford

8. Brighton & Hove Albion

9. Bristol City

10. Burnley

11. Cardiff City

12. Chelsea

13. Coventry City

14. Crystal Palace

15. Everton

16. Fulham

17. Huddersfield Town

18. Hull City

19. Leeds United

20. Leicester City

21. Liverpool

22. Luton Town

23. Manchester City

24. Manchester United

25. Middlesbrough

26. Millwall

27. Newcastle United

28. Norwich City

29. Nottingham Forest

30. Preston North End

31. Queens Park Rangers

32. Reading

33. Rotherham United

34. Sheffield United

35. Southampton

36. Stoke City

37. Sunderland

38. Swansea City

39. Tottenham Hotspur

40. Watford

41. West Bromwich Albion

42. West Ham United

43. Wigan Athletic

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Grimsby Town

46. Wrexham

47. Accrington Stanley

48. Ebbsfleet United or Fleetwood Town

49. Ipswich Town or Buxton

50. Barnsley

51. Forest Green Rovers

52. Portsmouth

53. Shrewsbury Town

54. Hartlepool United

55. Stevenage

56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County

57. Bristol Rovers or Boreham Wood

58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham

59. Oxford United

60. Sheffield Wednesday

61. Chesterfield

62. Burton Albion or Chippenham Town

63. Walsall

64. Newport County or Derby County

How can I watch the 2022-23 FA Cup third round draw on TV?

The third round draw will be televised live in the UK on BBC Two.

Country TV channel Stream United Kingdom BBC / ITV BBC iPlayer / ITV Hub United States ESPN ESPN+

BBC and ITV have the rights to broadcast FA Cup action in the UK, with streaming available on the BBC iPlayer or ITVX apps.

ESPN holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in the U.S., with live streaming on ESPN+ along with the occasional televised matches.

FA Cup 2022-23 round dates

Date Round Aug 6-Oct 15, 2022 Qualifying rounds Nov 5, 2022 First round proper Nov 26, 2022 Second round proper Jan 7, 2023 Third round proper Jan 28, 2023 Fourth round proper Mar 1, 2023 Fifth round proper Mar 18, 2023 Quarter-finals Apr 22, 2023 Semi-finals Jun 3, 2023 Final

The 2022-23 FA Cup began on August 6, 2022 - with the qualifying rounds getting started on that date as they ran through to October 15.

November 4 delivered the first round proper, with 48 teams joining the 32 winners from the qualifying stages.

The third round will kick off in early January, once those from the top and second tiers are back up to speed following the World Cup break, while the final itself is due to be held at Wembley Stadium on June 3, 2023.