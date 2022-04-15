The FA Cup is one of the oldest football competitions in the world and the 141st edition is approaching a conclusion.

Teams will soon be whittled down to just two and they will lock horns in May for the right to raise the prestigious trophy overhead on the Wembley steps.

So when exactly is the 2022 FA Cup final? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

When is the FA Cup final?

Game Date Kick-off time FA Cup final May 14, 2022 TBC

The 2021-22 FA Cup final will take place on Saturday May 14, 2022.

The kick-off time has yet to be decided, but it is expected to start at 5pm or 5:30pm BST (12 noon / 12:30pm ET).

Which teams are in the FA Cup final?

The 2022 FA Cup final will see either Liverpool or Manchester City play against Chelsea or Crystal Palace.

The first finalist will be confirmed on April 16, with the second finalist confirmed on April 17.

How to watch FA Cup final on TV and stream live online

In the United Kingdom, BBC One and ITV will broadcast the FA Cup final live on TV.

It will also be available to stream live online using the BBC iPlayer or the ITV Hub.

In the United States, the FA Cup final is broadcast exclusively on ESPN+.

FA Cup final tickets, prices & how to buy

Details regarding FA Cup final tickets will be made available once the identity of the two finalists is confirmed.

The two finalists will each be given an allocation which they will distribute among their supporters.

Ticket prices are generally divided into categories (1, 2 and 3) as well as into adult and concession, with reduced price available for disabled supporters (category 3).

You can see the 2021 FA Cup final ticket prices below.

Category Adult Concession 1 £72.50 £62.50 2 £57.50 £47.50 3 £35 £30

Where is the FA Cup final played?

Wembley Stadium is the venue for the 2022 FA Cup final, with the showpiece event traditionally held there.

It is the biggest sports stadium in the United Kingdom, with a capacity of 90,000, and it is expected to be a sell-out, with no public health restrictions in place in England.