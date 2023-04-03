When will Erling Haaland be back for Man City? Pep Guardiola delivers update on 42-goal striker

Erling Haaland sat out Manchester City’s 4-1 victory over Liverpool on Saturday, but Pep Guardiola expects him to be back for a trip to Southampton.

Striker nursing groin injury

Missed win over Liverpool

Expected to face Saints

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific 22-year-old striker picked up a groin injury prior to the recent international break, which prevented him from linking up with Norway, and no risks were taken on his fitness when City returned to Premier League action. Haaland was, however, seen jumping around doing the ‘Poznan’ celebration against Liverpool – which suggests his muscle problem is not too serious – and his manager is confident that the 42-goal frontman will be ready to face rock-bottom Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Guardiola told reporters when asked for an update on Haaland: “Erling is getting better. On Friday he felt a little bit better compared to the previous two days. It's five days to Southampton, so hopefully can still help us like he has all season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City are eager to get more minutes into Haaland against the Saints as that contest will be followed by the first leg of a heavyweight Champions League quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich.

WHAT NEXT? Haaland was acquired by City to aid their quest for a first Champions League crown, with his remarkable efforts in the final third also putting them in contention for FA Cup glory and a shot at defending their Premier League title.